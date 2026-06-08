The EU Commission’s Approach to Age Verification: Mobile Apps, DSA Enforcement, and Challenging National Social Media Bans

By: Bianca-Ioana Marcu & Daniel Hales (Future of Privacy Forum)



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This piece by authors Bianca-Ioana Marcu & Daniel Hales for the Future of Privacy Forum takes a look at the European Commission’s new Recommendation on EU-wide age verification technologies, published in April 2026. The non-binding measure seeks to harmonize how Member States protect minors online by encouraging the deployment of age verification systems by the end of 2026, while also addressing growing political pressure for stronger restrictions on young users’ access to social media platforms.

The authors explain that the Commission’s approach builds primarily on the framework established by the Digital Services Act (DSA), although the legislation itself does not explicitly mandate age verification. Recent enforcement actions against major platforms suggest regulators increasingly view existing age-assurance methods, such as self-declaration and age estimation, as insufficient. At the same time, differences among Member States regarding the legal definition of a minor may complicate efforts to create a truly harmonized EU-wide system.

A key element of the Recommendation is the planned development of an EU age-verification blueprint and certification scheme. These initiatives would establish common technical standards, create a framework for proof-of-age attestations, and identify trusted EU-based providers. The proposal aligns with the broader rollout of the EU Digital Identity Wallet and reflects the Commission’s wider goals around digital sovereignty and standardized compliance across the EU digital ecosystem.

The authors also examine the Recommendation’s emphasis on “privacy-preserving” age verification, noting that while privacy and data protection are repeatedly referenced, there is little discussion of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or the technical safeguards required to achieve these goals. Finally, they highlight how the Commission is using existing EU procedures to make unilateral national social media bans more difficult to implement, signaling a preference for coordinated, EU-level solutions rather than fragmented restrictions adopted by individual Member States…

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