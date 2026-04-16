The FTC Launches a Dedicated Healthcare Task Force

By Jared P. Nagley, Dana L. Kennedy & T.J. Benedict (Sheppard)

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

In this article, authors Jared P. Nagley, Dana L. Kennedy & T.J. Benedict (Sheppard Mullin) comment on the Federal Trade Commission’s March 2026 launch of a Healthcare Task Force aimed at strengthening enforcement and advocacy across the healthcare sector. The initiative aligns with broader policy goals to promote competition, affordability, and innovation in healthcare, and reflects continued regulatory focus on consolidation and anticompetitive conduct.

The task force is designed to integrate antitrust and consumer protection efforts under a coordinated structure, while also collaborating with other agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice. It brings together representatives from multiple FTC bureaus and offices to share intelligence, develop enforcement strategies, and coordinate investigations and advocacy initiatives across the healthcare landscape.

Its mandate includes identifying priority areas for enforcement, pursuing targeted actions, and engaging in proactive efforts such as amicus participation and horizon scanning for emerging issues. The structure emphasizes a more unified, agency-wide approach to addressing both traditional competition concerns and broader market dynamics affecting healthcare delivery, pricing, and innovation.

The authors note that while the task force reinforces an ongoing bipartisan trend toward increased healthcare scrutiny, it may not significantly change how the FTC reviews standard provider or technology transactions. Instead, its more notable impact may be in expanding attention to adjacent areas such as billing practices, marketing, data privacy, and other consumer protection issues within the healthcare ecosystem…

CONTINUE READING…