TikTok Shop Expands to France, Germany, and Italy Despite Uncertainty in the US Market

TikTok Shop, the e-commerce arm of the popular social media platform TikTok, is set to launch in France, Germany, and Italy on Monday, marking a significant expansion of its operations into Europe. The move comes as TikTok faces potential challenges in the United States, where it may face a ban unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, finds an American buyer.

According to Reuters, TikTok Shop has been operational in the UK since 2021, and it made its U.S. debut in September 2023, seeing strong sales over the recent holiday season. However, TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain, with discussions ongoing about ByteDance potentially divesting its stake in the platform to comply with U.S. regulatory concerns.

TikTok Shop has been steadily working to attract more sellers from Europe, particularly those who offer products directly from China. Jan Wilk, head of operations at TikTok Shop UK, shared insights into the platform’s strategy during an interview with Reuters, stating that the company has been actively collaborating with local merchants in France, Germany, and Italy to ensure their products are ready for the upcoming launch. “In France, Germany, and Italy, we are already working with merchants to get their products listed on the platform and TikTok Shop will be available to our TikTok users from next Monday,” Wilk said.

Wilk also noted that TikTok Shop’s approach in Europe will be faster than its initial rollout in the UK. “My own expectation for Europe is to launch with more speed than we did in the UK, because in the UK four years ago this model was very new. We had to do a lot of education, we had to try out a lot of things to get the right fit,” he explained.

The expansion will feature well-known brands, including French supermarket chain Carrefour, which will join TikTok Shop in France. In Germany, fast-fashion retailer AboutYou and cosmetics company Cosnova will also begin selling on the platform, per Reuters.

TikTok Shop is quickly gaining recognition for its unique approach to e-commerce, offering a combination of live-streaming sales and direct purchases for everything from sneakers to beauty products. The platform is particularly popular for offering discounted goods, but TikTok aims to broaden its appeal by diversifying its product range. Wilk highlighted the success of luxury items, citing the example of second-hand Birkin bags being sold by a UK-based store through the platform.

Source: Reuters