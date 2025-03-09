Trump Administration Mulls Ban on Chinese AI Chatbot DeepSeek Amid National Security Concerns

The Trump administration is currently weighing a potential ban on DeepSeek, a Chinese AI-powered chatbot, from U.S. government devices due to national security concerns, according to sources familiar with the matter. The discussions, which are reportedly in their early stages, highlight the growing unease surrounding the handling of sensitive data by foreign tech companies.

U.S. officials are particularly concerned about the storage of user data by DeepSeek, which the company claims is kept on servers located in China. This raises significant worries over the security and privacy of data, especially given ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China. Per Reuters, these concerns have prompted the administration to explore measures to restrict DeepSeek’s access to U.S. government devices.

In addition to the potential device ban, U.S. officials are considering broader restrictions on DeepSeek’s availability. This includes the possibility of barring the chatbot from app stores, as well as imposing limits on how American cloud service providers could offer DeepSeek’s AI models to their customers. These moves would aim to reduce the risks associated with the AI’s widespread use in critical sectors.

According to The Reuters, DeepSeek’s affordable AI models caused a significant stir in global markets earlier this year. In January, the chatbot’s launch prompted a sharp sell-off in equities, as investors feared its entry could disrupt the dominance of existing AI market leaders.

Meanwhile, a coalition of 21 state attorneys general has joined the call for action, urging Congress to pass legislation that would prevent the use of DeepSeek’s AI software on government devices. Their concerns echo those of federal officials, highlighting the need for stronger safeguards against foreign tech products that could pose national security risks.

Source: Reuters