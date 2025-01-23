Trump Criticizes EU’s Tech Crackdown, Calls It ‘A Form of Taxation’

In a striking rebuke of the European Union’s regulatory actions against major U.S. technology companies, former President Donald Trump described the EU’s efforts as “a form of taxation.” Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump specifically addressed the bloc’s legal battles against American firms like Apple, Google, and Meta Platforms, framing them as an unfair attack on U.S. businesses.

“These are American companies whether you like it or not,” Trump said, adding, “They shouldn’t be doing that. That’s, as far as I’m concerned, a form of taxation. We have some very big complaints with the EU.” According to Bloomberg, Trump’s remarks were a direct response to the EU’s heightened scrutiny of U.S. tech giants, which has led to billions in fines and stricter oversight under the Digital Markets Act.

A History of Legal Battles

The EU has garnered international attention for its assertive regulation of technology companies, often focusing on issues like antitrust violations and content moderation. Per Bloomberg, Apple was recently ordered to pay a €13 billion ($14.4 billion) tax bill after Ireland was found to have provided the company with an illegal advantage. The EU’s Court of Justice upheld the 2016 ruling, requiring the funds to be recovered.

The EU’s crackdown isn’t limited to Apple. Google, Meta, and other American tech giants have also been ensnared in the bloc’s regulatory web. In 2024, Google faced its fourth abuse of dominance case, while Apple was fined €1.8 billion for limiting app developers’ ability to inform users about cheaper alternatives. Meta was hit with a €798 million penalty for tying its Facebook Marketplace service to its social media platform.

Under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, penalties for violating the bloc’s rules can reach up to 10% of a company’s global annual revenue. These rules establish strict guidelines for what the EU considers “gatekeeper” platforms, most of which are American companies.

A Complicated Relationship with Tech

Trump’s comments underscore the broader tension between his administration and the EU over tech regulation. While Trump has had a turbulent relationship with some U.S. tech leaders — feuding publicly with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google — he has maintained closer ties with others, including Apple CEO Tim Cook. Elon Musk, owner of the X platform, is now a prominent figure within Trump’s inner circle.

As reported by Bloomberg, Trump’s inauguration in 2017 saw several high-profile tech leaders in attendance, including Cook, Musk, Alphabet co-founder Sergey Brin, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Their presence highlighted the complex interplay between the Trump administration and Silicon Valley, even as his policies often diverged from the tech sector’s interests.

The Road Ahead

Trump’s latest comments signal a potential clash between the U.S. and the EU over technology regulation. According to Bloomberg, ongoing EU investigations could lead to further penalties or even mandatory divestment orders for companies like Apple, Google, and Meta. These measures, if enacted, could reshape the global tech landscape.

Source: Bloomberg