Turkey Fines Frito-Lay in Antitrust Crackdown

PepsiCo Inc.’s Turkish subsidiary, Frito-Lay, has been hit with a substantial penalty of 1.3 billion liras ($36 million) following an investigation by Turkey’s antitrust regulator. The fine comes as part of a broader effort to ensure fair competition within the country’s snack market, per Bloomberg.

The ruling, announced by the Turkish Antitrust Board on Saturday, also mandates that Frito-Lay allocate shelf space to rival brands in smaller retail stores where those competitors lack their own dedicated sections. This measure is aimed at increasing consumer choice, particularly in stores with an area of less than 200 square meters (2,153 square feet), according to Bloomberg.

Frito-Lay, known for its popular brands such as Doritos, Ruffles, and Cheetos, has a significant presence in Turkey’s snack industry. However, the regulatory decision seeks to create a more level playing field by facilitating market entry for smaller competitors.

The fine imposed on Frito-Lay is part of a larger wave of penalties issued by Turkey’s antitrust watchdog. In December, Anadolu Agency reported that the regulator had imposed a total of 7.7 billion liras in administrative fines on various corporations throughout 2024.

Source: Bloomberg