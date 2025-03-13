Turkish Independent Media Outlets Face Closure Amid Google Algorithm Changes

Several independent news organizations in Turkey are at risk of shutting down following significant losses in reader traffic due to recent changes in Google’s algorithm, according to Reuters. The affected media outlets have voiced their concerns, stating that modifications implemented by Google since late January have severely impacted their financial stability by drastically reducing the number of visitors directed to their sites via Google’s “Discover” and “News” tools.

Among the media organizations affected are T24, Medyascope, Diken, and Birgun. Per Reuters, these outlets argue that the algorithm updates not only harm their revenue streams but also obstruct the public’s access to independent news sources. In response, they have pledged to take legal action against Google, asserting their commitment to protecting their corporate rights, employees, and readers.

“As independent media organizations operating in Turkey, we announce that we will stand up for our corporate rights, our employees’ work, and the support of our readers, which have been stolen by Google’s actions, on every platform,” they declared in a joint statement. The outlets plan to file complaints with both Turkish and international legal bodies, including Turkey’s Competition Authority, per Reuters.

A Google spokesperson, who requested anonymity, stated that the company’s algorithm updates are not designed to target specific websites. “We don’t and would never manipulate search results, modify our products, or enforce our policies to promote or disadvantage any particular viewpoint,” the spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

The situation has added to broader concerns over press freedom in Turkey, where media independence is already under significant strain. According to the press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders in 2024, Turkey ranks 158th out of 180 countries. With around 90% of the country’s media under government influence, many Turkish citizens have increasingly turned to independent news outlets for reliable reporting. However, these outlets are highly reliant on Google-driven traffic and digital advertising revenue, as private companies often hesitate to advertise on independent platforms.

Source: Reuters