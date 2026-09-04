Uganda’s Merger Control Regime Kicks Off: First-Ever Transactions Gazetted

By: Olivia Höll (African Antitrust)

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In this piece for the African Antitrust blog, author Olivia Höll discusses the historic operationalisation of Uganda’s merger control framework following the publication of the country’s first-ever formal merger notifications on 26 June and 3 July 2026. The development follows the Competition Regulations, 2025, which established procedures for merger control alongside rules governing anti-competitive practices and abuse of dominance, bringing the Competition Act, 2023 into practical effect.

The first notified transactions span the beverage and private healthcare sectors. White Showmans Limited’s proposed acquisition of Black Showmans Beverages Limited will provide an early test of merger scrutiny in the consumer goods market. Meanwhile, International Hospital Kampala Limited’s proposed acquisition of several healthcare facilities and a medical practitioner represents a significant consolidation in Uganda’s private healthcare sector, raising potential competition and consumer-welfare considerations.

Uganda’s regulations establish mandatory notification thresholds based on turnover and assets, while the country’s suspensory regime requires regulatory approval before qualifying transactions can be implemented. Gun jumping is prohibited and can attract substantial penalties, including fines and imprisonment of up to ten years, while transactions completed without the necessary approval may be void. The publication of merger notices also provides competitors, consumers, and other stakeholders with an opportunity to raise objections before transactions proceed.

The new framework has important regional implications, as qualifying cross-border transactions may also require notification to COMESA’s Competition Commission and the East African Community Competition Authority. Until coordination between the two regional regimes is fully established, businesses may face dual filing requirements. Going forward, Uganda’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives will oversee merger reviews and retain powers to impose remedies and call in transactions below the thresholds, making competition clearance an essential part of merger planning in Uganda.

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