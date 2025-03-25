UK Watchdog Scrutinizes Ticketmaster’s Dynamic Pricing Amid Oasis Ticket Controversy

Ticketmaster may have misled fans into paying more than expected for Oasis reunion tickets last year, according to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The watchdog has urged the ticketing giant to improve transparency in its pricing and ticket labeling practices.

Per Reuters, thousands of eager fans waited online for hours to secure tickets to the British band’s highly anticipated 2025 reunion shows, only to encounter price increases for Oasis due to Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” strategy. The CMA’s interim senior director of consumer protection, Hayley Fletcher, expressed concerns that customers may not have received adequate information or may have been misled into purchasing tickets that were not as advantageous as they seemed.

According to Reuters, the CMA launched an investigation into Ticketmaster in September, examining whether the company engaged in “unfair commercial practices.” The inquiry focused on whether fans were given “clear and timely” details about dynamic pricing and if they were pressured into hasty purchases due to the sales process. The controversy surrounding the ticket sales fueled political debate, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledging to address inflated event ticket prices.

Related: Report Urges Crackdown on Ticketing Practices in Live Music Sector in Australia

The government has since introduced proposals aimed at capping resale prices and increasing accountability for reselling platforms.

On Tuesday, the CMA released an update outlining its main concerns. One issue identified was that seats labeled as “platinum” were sold at a premium price without offering additional perks, potentially misleading consumers. Additionally, fans at the beginning of the queue were not sufficiently informed about ticket categories and prices, leaving some unaware that cheaper options had sold out by the time they could make a purchase.

The CMA noted that Ticketmaster has implemented some changes since the investigation began but emphasized that further improvements are necessary. “We now expect Ticketmaster to work with us to address these concerns so, in future, fans can make well-informed decisions when buying tickets,” Fletcher stated.

Although the CMA suspects that Ticketmaster may have violated consumer protection laws, it does not currently have the authority to impose fines. Enforcement would have to be pursued through the court system.

Source: Reuters