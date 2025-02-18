UK’s CMA Provisionally Approves Poultry Feed Merger

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given provisional approval for Boparan’s acquisition of ForFarmers’ Burston and Radstock poultry feed mills, according to an interim report released today. The decision follows an in-depth Phase 2 investigation by the CMA’s independent inquiry group.

ForFarmers and Boparan, through its subsidiary 2Agriculture, both operate in the UK’s poultry feed industry, manufacturing and supplying feed for chickens and other poultry. Per the inquiry group’s findings, concerns had been raised regarding the potential impact of the deal on competition in the East Anglia region, where the Burston feed mill is located. However, the report indicates that poultry suppliers in the area would still have viable alternatives, mitigating any significant reduction in market competition.

According to the statement, the inquiry group concluded that while the acquisition might alter the landscape of feed production, it would not substantially lessen competition within the sector. Alternative providers remain available for poultry farmers and suppliers seeking feed options.

Kirstin Baker, chair of the independent inquiry group, commented on the findings, affirming that after evaluating the evidence, the panel does not foresee the merger posing competition issues. The assurance stems from the continued availability of choices for farmers and poultry suppliers should the transaction proceed.

The CMA is now inviting feedback on its interim findings, with interested parties encouraged to submit their views by Tuesday, 11 March 2025. A final ruling on the merger is expected by 13 May 2025, as per the statutory deadline.

Source: Gov UK