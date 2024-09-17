US Judge Dismisses Antitrust Lawsuit Against Bayer, Corteva, and Syngenta

A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing major agricultural companies, including Bayer, Corteva, and Syngenta, of engaging in a conspiracy with wholesalers and retailers to fix prices on seeds and crop protection chemicals. The case, which centered on claims that farmers were forced to pay artificially high prices for essential agricultural materials, was dismissed on Friday by U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk in St. Louis.

According to Reuters, Judge Pitlyk ruled that the plaintiffs, including farmers, failed to provide sufficient evidence that the companies had violated U.S. antitrust laws. The farmers had accused the companies of conspiring to block the use of electronic platforms for purchasing “crop inputs,” such as seeds, fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides. They claimed that these platforms would have allowed for greater transparency in pricing and helped them make more informed decisions. However, the judge found that the plaintiffs did not effectively counter the companies’ defense that their business practices were legitimate.

The defendants, which also included BASF, denied any wrongdoing throughout the case. They argued that the allegations of a conspiracy were unfounded and that any resistance to the emerging e-commerce platforms was in line with their individual commercial interests. Per Reuters, Judge Pitlyk criticized the plaintiffs for presenting what she described as “mere generalizations” in their case, ultimately ruling in favor of the companies.

In response to the decision, Bayer, Corteva, and Syngenta welcomed the dismissal. Bayer issued a statement asserting that the crop input market remains “competitive, fair, and diverse,” while Corteva emphasized its commitment to continuing vigorous competition in agricultural markets.

The lawsuit, filed in 2021, consolidated cases from across the United States and focused on the prices of key crop protection chemicals. Farmers argued that wholesalers and retailers were pressuring manufacturers like Bayer to avoid working with e-commerce platforms that could have brought more competition into the market. Despite the farmers’ concerns, the court found no substantial evidence to support the conspiracy claims.

The case, officially titled In re: Crop Inputs Antitrust Litigation, was heard in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. The ruling marks a significant victory for the agricultural giants involved, who had consistently defended.

Source: Reuters