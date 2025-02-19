WhatsApp Faces EU Oversight After Surpassing DSA User Threshold

WhatsApp has officially exceeded the user threshold set by the European Union’s landmark Digital Services Act (DSA), placing the Meta-owned messaging platform under stricter regulatory scrutiny. According to Reuters, the platform reported approximately 46.8 million average monthly active users within the 27-nation bloc during the six months leading up to December 2024. This figure surpasses the 45-million-user benchmark required for classification as a “Very Large Online Platform” (VLOP) under the DSA.

Per Reuters, this designation means WhatsApp must now adhere to more stringent rules aimed at curbing illegal and harmful content. Once a platform is classified as a VLOP, it has a four-month window to comply with the DSA’s requirements. These obligations include identifying and mitigating systemic risks related to illegal content, protecting fundamental rights, ensuring public security, and safeguarding minors from online harm.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier confirmed the development, stating in an email on Wednesday, “We can indeed confirm that WhatsApp has published user numbers above the threshold for designation as a Very Large Online Platform under the Digital Services Act.”

Related: Meta Wins Temporary Relief in WhatsApp Data Sharing Dispute in India

Failure to comply with the DSA regulations can result in significant financial penalties, with fines reaching up to 6% of a company’s global annual revenue. Meta, which also owns Instagram and Facebook, is already subject to the DSA’s stricter oversight due to both platforms’ large user bases within the EU.

Meta executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg and chief lobbyist Joel Kaplan, have been vocal critics of EU tech regulations. According to Reuters, they have even sought support from former U.S. President Donald Trump in their opposition to the stringent rules imposed by European regulators.

With WhatsApp now officially under the scope of the DSA, the platform will need to implement measures to comply with the EU’s regulatory framework, ensuring that it aligns with the bloc’s efforts to create a safer and more accountable digital environment.

Source: Reuters