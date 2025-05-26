WiseTech Global to Acquire U.S.-Based E2open for $2.1 Billion in Landmark Deal

Australian logistics software powerhouse WiseTech Global has unveiled its largest acquisition to date, announcing a $2.1 billion takeover of U.S.-based cloud computing firm E2open, a move aimed at expanding its global product suite and deepening its footprint in the supply chain technology sector.

According to Reuters, the Sydney-listed company will finance the deal entirely through a newly secured $3 billion debt facility underwritten by a consortium of nine lenders, which includes major players such as Deutsche Bank and HSBC. WiseTech’s offer of $3.30 per share represents a 24.5% premium over E2open’s last closing price, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the U.S. firm’s potential value despite recent challenges.

WiseTech, best known for its CargoWise platform, saw its shares climb more than 5% in early trading following the announcement, reflecting investor approval. As per Reuters, the stock was last seen up 5.2% at A$106.

The acquisition will significantly boost WiseTech’s technological offerings by integrating E2open’s suite of tools in areas such as supply chain planning, procurement, trade compliance, and channel management — broadening its appeal to enterprise customers seeking end-to-end logistics solutions.

This strategic move comes during a transformative period for WiseTech. In October 2024, billionaire co-founder Richard White stepped down from his role as CEO following media scrutiny related to alleged payments to a former partner. The incident triggered reputational concerns and a notable dip in share value at the time.

Meanwhile, E2open has been contending with questions over its growth outlook amid persistent macroeconomic headwinds. By acquiring the U.S. firm, WiseTech aims to bolster its international capabilities and solidify its position in a competitive and evolving global market.

The deal also represents a considerable leap in scale for WiseTech, far surpassing its previous acquisition of Blume Global in 2023, which was valued at $414 million. As Reuters notes, this transaction places WiseTech firmly among the ranks of major players in the enterprise logistics and cloud-based supply chain software space.

