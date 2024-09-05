World’s First AI Treaty Set for Signing by US, UK, and EU Amid Concerns

The world’s first legally binding treaty on artificial intelligence (AI) will soon be open for signing by countries that played a key role in its negotiation, including the United States, the United Kingdom and European Union member states. The Council of Europe, a prominent human rights organization, announced that the treaty will be available for signatures starting Thursday, signaling a major step in regulating AI technology, according to Reuters.

The AI Convention, years in the making and formally adopted in May after negotiations involving 57 nations, is designed to address the potential risks AI poses while encouraging innovation that aligns with societal values. “This Convention is a major step to ensuring that these new technologies can be harnessed without eroding our oldest values, like human rights and the rule of law,” said British justice minister Shabana Mahmood in a statement.

Focused primarily on protecting human rights for individuals affected by AI systems, the AI Convention is distinct from the European Union’s AI Act. The latter, which came into effect last month, sets forth comprehensive rules governing the development and application of AI technologies within the EU’s internal market. The AI Convention takes a broader human rights-based approach but lacks the detailed regulatory framework of the EU’s act.

The Council of Europe, founded in 1949, is an organization separate from the European Union, dedicated to protecting human rights and fostering democracy across its 46 member states, which include all 27 EU countries.

Work on the treaty dates back to 2019 when an ad hoc committee began exploring the feasibility of such an agreement. This eventually led to the creation of a Committee on Artificial Intelligence in 2022, tasked with drafting and negotiating the final text. The treaty allows signatories to implement legislative or administrative measures to ensure its provisions are followed, per Reuters.

However, not all parties are satisfied with the final version of the AI Convention. Francesca Fanucci, a legal expert from the European Center for Not-for-Profit Law Stichting (ECNL) who was involved in the drafting process, expressed concern that the treaty has been “watered down” into a vague set of principles. According to Fanucci, the wording of the convention lacks specificity and includes too many caveats, raising doubts about its legal clarity and enforceability. She also criticized the treaty for allowing exemptions for AI systems used in national security and for applying less scrutiny to private companies compared to public institutions. “This double standard is disappointing,” she told Reuters.

Despite the criticisms, the U.K. government has indicated its commitment to implementing the treaty. It plans to collaborate with regulators, devolved administrations and local authorities to ensure that the treaty’s requirements are met appropriately within its jurisdiction.

Source: Reuters