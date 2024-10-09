X Returns to Brazil After Supreme Court Ruling Clears Path

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, became accessible to some users in Brazil on Wednesday, following a Supreme Court decision that allowed the platform to resume service. The ruling came after the platform, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, complied with key court mandates, marking the end of a tense standoff between X and Brazilian authorities.

Brazil’s telecommunications regulator, Anatel, confirmed on Wednesday that it had started directing internet providers to restore access to X. According to Reuters, some users in the country were already able to access the platform, with the hashtag “we’re back” trending across Brazilian social media. However, access remained inconsistent, as certain users were still blocked from using the service. Anatel noted that the speed at which X becomes available to all users would depend on individual internet providers’ procedures.

The platform’s return follows a decision by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered Anatel to ensure X’s return within 24 hours. Moraes had previously been involved in a months-long dispute with Musk over the platform’s non-compliance with Brazilian court rulings. However, in a reversal, X agreed to meet the court’s demands, including improved moderation of hate speech and naming a legal representative in Brazil, which had previously been a sticking point.

Related: Brazil’s Court Delays X’s Return Over Fine Payment Dispute

X had been suspended in Brazil since late August due to its failure to address these legal requirements. The platform’s defiance of court orders, particularly related to content moderation, had drawn the ire of the Brazilian judiciary. Per Reuters, Musk had initially resisted these demands, positioning himself as a defender of free speech, but the platform ultimately relented, allowing it to regain access to one of its most important markets.

Brazil, Latin America’s largest country, represents a key demographic for X, with approximately 21.5 million users as of April, according to data platform Statista. The nation is X’s sixth-largest market globally, making the platform’s suspension a significant setback for its international operations.

Source: Reuters