Antitrust Showdown: Google Confronts Threats to Its Business in App Distribution, Search, and Advertising

Alphabet’s Google is grappling with a growing legal storm as multiple antitrust cases target its business operations, ranging from app distribution to online search and digital advertising. This week marked a significant moment for the tech giant, as a federal court ordered it to make changes to its Play Store, and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) signaled it might seek to break up parts of the company. According to Reuters, these developments could reshape Google’s future and reduce its dominance across several markets.

Android Apps Under Scrutiny

A major blow came earlier this week when U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco ordered Google to revise key aspects of its Android app business. The court’s decision stems from a lawsuit filed by Epic Games, the maker of “Fortnite,” in 2020, which accused Google of monopolizing app distribution and payment methods on Android. For the next three years, beginning in November, Google will be required to allow Android users to download apps from rival platforms and use alternative in-app payment methods. Additionally, the tech giant can no longer pay device manufacturers to preinstall its Play Store.

Google has expressed its intention to appeal the underlying jury verdict in this case and challenge the ordered changes. As part of related legal actions, Google has also agreed to pay $700 million to settle claims by U.S. consumers and states that it charged excessive prices for apps. However, Judge Donato has raised concerns about whether the proposed settlement amount is adequate, according to Reuters.

In a separate yet related development, Epic Games recently filed another lawsuit accusing Google of conspiring with Samsung to shield its Play Store from competition. Both companies have denied the allegations.

Online Search Monopoly

Google’s overwhelming control of the online search market is at the center of a landmark lawsuit filed by the Justice Department in 2020. In August, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google had unlawfully established a monopoly by paying billions of dollars to ensure it remains the default search engine on various platforms. Per Reuters, this case could take a decisive turn soon, as the DOJ may seek a court order that would break up parts of the company. Potential actions could involve forcing Google to divest from its Chrome browser or its Android operating system.

The Justice Department’s specific proposals for breaking up Google are expected in November, while the tech giant is due to submit its own remedy suggestions by late December. The court is scheduled to hear arguments in April 2025, which could lead to significant changes in how Google operates its core businesses.

Digital Advertising Dominance

Beyond apps and search, Google’s digital advertising empire is also under fire. The company is currently defending itself in three separate lawsuits that accuse it of monopolizing the online display advertising market. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia is overseeing a case brought by the DOJ and several states, which alleges that Google exploited its dominant position to crush competitors and force customers to rely on its advertising tools. Closing arguments in this case are scheduled for November, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Google is also facing related legal battles in federal courts in Texas and New York. In Texas, a coalition of states is suing the company over its advertising practices, with a trial set for March 2025. Publishers and advertisers have also joined forces to accuse Google of overcharging them and stifling competition, claiming they lost significant revenue due to the company’s advertising technology practices.

The Road Ahead

With multiple legal challenges looming, Google is facing unprecedented pressure to alter its business practices. The outcomes of these cases could have far-reaching implications, not only for the company but also for the broader tech industry.

Source: Reuters