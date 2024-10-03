Google Offers Settlement in India’s Antitrust Case Regarding Smart TVs

Google has reportedly proposed a settlement in an antitrust case brought by India’s Competition Commission (CCI). The case centers on allegations that the tech giant’s contracts with smart TV manufacturers violated Indian competition laws. The settlement marks a potential turning point as Google seeks to resolve the dispute following an extensive investigation.

What Happened

According to Benzinga, Google would be the first company to utilize a new settlement mechanism introduced into India’s competition law last year. This provision allows for a 15% reduction in the base penalty for companies found guilty of engaging in anti-competitive practices. The settlement offer comes in response to the findings of the CCI’s investigation, which identified Google’s business practices in the Android TV market as problematic.

The investigation, initiated in June 2021, was sparked by complaints from two individuals who accused Google LLC and its Indian subsidiary of breaching competition laws. In a report to the antitrust authority, the Director General of Investigation concluded that Google’s agreements with smart TV manufacturers, particularly in the Android TV ecosystem, constituted anti-competitive behavior. Per Benzinga, the CCI noted that Google had violated laws prohibiting anti-competitive agreements and the abuse of its market dominance.

Key Issues Under Investigation

The CCI’s investigation primarily focused on agreements Google had established with smart TV manufacturers, such as Xiaomi Technology India. These contracts allegedly required TV manufacturers to preinstall the entire suite of Google apps if they wished to offer a specific Google app, like YouTube, on their devices. The agreements were seen as imposing restrictive conditions on manufacturers, potentially limiting consumer choice and stifling competition in the Android TV market.

India’s updated competition law includes provisions for companies to offer voluntary commitments to resolve regulatory concerns before the conclusion of an investigation. In this case, however, the investigation has already concluded, which means Google is now seeking to settle and mitigate its penalties through the newly available legal mechanisms.

Implications of the Settlement

Should the CCI accept Google’s settlement proposal, the company would be able to avoid more severe penalties, while also demonstrating its willingness to cooperate with Indian regulators. The move could set a precedent for how future antitrust cases are resolved in India, encouraging other companies facing similar allegations to follow suit. As Google navigates the complexities of India’s regulatory landscape, its approach in this case will likely be closely watched by both tech companies and regulators worldwide.

