Belgian Competition Authority Accuses Roche of Anticompetitive Practices in Cancer Drug Market

The Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) has issued a statement of objections to the Roche Group, including its Belgian subsidiary Roche SA, over alleged exclusionary practices aimed at preventing biosimilar competitors from entering the market for two of its anticancer medicines between 2017 and 2020.

According to a statement from the BCA, Roche implemented a strategy designed to delay the adoption of biosimilars of the active substances Rituximab and Trastuzumab, both used in the treatment of specific types of cancer. Per the statement, this approach involved financial incentives offered to Belgian hospitals, discouraging them from holding competitive tenders between Roche and biosimilar manufacturers. Additionally, the BCA asserts that Roche disseminated misleading information regarding the use of biosimilars in combination therapies, further deterring their adoption.

The statement of objections claims that Roche held a dominant position in the relevant market at the time and that its actions led hospitals to continue procuring their supplies exclusively from Roche, despite the availability of biosimilars. The BCA argues that this strategy may constitute an abuse of a dominant position, in violation of Article IV.2 of the Belgian Code of Economic Law and Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Per the statement, the issuance of objections does not determine the final outcome of the proceedings. Roche will have the opportunity to present its defense, access the investigation file, and respond to the allegations in full.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about market competition in the pharmaceutical sector, particularly regarding the role of dominant companies in influencing access to biosimilar alternatives.

Source: Belgian Competition