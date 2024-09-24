Deutsche Boerse and Nasdaq Face EU Antitrust Probe in Derivatives Market

Deutsche Boerse and Nasdaq have come under scrutiny as the European Union (EU) launches an investigation into potential antitrust violations within the financial derivatives sector, according to Reuters.

On Tuesday, Deutsche Boerse, the German stock exchange operator, confirmed that its offices had been searched as part of the investigation. A spokesperson for the company added that they were fully cooperating with the authorities but refrained from providing further details, stating, “We do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

Similarly, a representative for Nasdaq disclosed that the American financial services company had also been approached in connection with the probe. While Nasdaq did not specify which country or countries were involved, its Stockholm-based spokesperson emphasized that the company was aware of the investigation and was committed to cooperating fully with the European Commission. “Nasdaq is committed to fully cooperate with the European Commission and support the relevant authorities with the investigation,” the spokesperson said, per Reuters.

The European Commission, which oversees competition rules across the EU, confirmed on Monday that it had conducted unannounced inspections at financial services companies in two EU member states. While it did not name the firms involved or provide specifics about the number of companies under investigation, these inspections are often the first step in probing potential antitrust violations. According to the EU, these surprise inspections are not a confirmation of guilt but serve to collect evidence in cases of suspected anticompetitive behavior.

Euronext, a major European stock exchange operator with markets in cities like Paris and Amsterdam, issued a statement distancing itself from the investigation. The company clarified that it was not subject to any inspections or investigations by the European Commission.

While there is no legal deadline to complete the investigation, if violations of antitrust laws are discovered, the companies involved could face formal charges and substantial fines. The investigation’s focus on the financial derivatives market highlights the EU’s continued efforts to regulate competition within key sectors of the financial industry.

Source: Reuters