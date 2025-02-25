Entri Drops Antitrust Lawsuit Against GoDaddy After Joint Dismissal

A Virginia-based company, Entri LLC, has agreed to drop its antitrust lawsuit against web hosting giant GoDaddy.com LLC. The two companies reached a mutual decision to dismiss all claims and counterclaims with prejudice, as per a filing in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Monday. The dismissal indicates that both parties have resolved their issues outside of court, with each side agreeing to bear their own legal costs and fees.

Entri, a company specializing in helping small businesses manage domain name settings, had previously filed the lawsuit alleging that GoDaddy had blocked its access to essential tools, thus disrupting its ability to provide services to its clients. However, per Bloomberg, the details of the resolution remain unclear, and Entri has declined to offer any further comment on the matter.

Related: Federal Judge Allows Antitrust Claims Against GoDaddy to Proceed

It is not uncommon for lawsuits to be voluntarily dismissed months after being filed, and such dismissals often signal that the parties involved have reached an out-of-court settlement.

Source: Bloomberg