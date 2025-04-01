EU Antitrust Chief Visits Washington Amid Rising Tensions Over Big Tech Regulation

Brussels’ top antitrust official, Teresa Ribera, is in Washington this week for a series of meetings with U.S. and North American counterparts, a visit that comes at a delicate moment in transatlantic relations. According to The Wall Street Journal, her trip coincides with an anticipated announcement from President Trump regarding new tariffs, underscoring the ongoing friction between the U.S. and European regulators, particularly over digital market policies.

Ribera’s agenda includes discussions with Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew N. Ferguson and top officials from Canada and Mexico. However, per The Wall Street Journal, the visit also comes as the European Commission finalizes high-profile investigations into Apple and Meta under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the EU’s sweeping antitrust law aimed at curbing the dominance of Big Tech.

The DMA, which allows the EU to levy fines of up to 10% of a company’s global revenue for violations, has been a point of contention with the Trump administration. U.S. trade officials have raised concerns that the law disproportionately targets American companies, with a recent U.S. trade report highlighting EU regulations as potential barriers to American businesses. As tensions over trade policy mount, some fear the EU’s crackdown on Big Tech could become entangled in broader geopolitical disputes.

Delays and Strategic Caution

The European Commission launched its investigations into Apple, Meta, and Google in March last year, aiming to conclude them within 12 months. However, while preliminary findings in two Google cases were issued last week, final rulings on Apple and Meta remain uncertain.

Speaking on the commission’s approach, Tommaso Valetti, a professor at Imperial College Business School in London and former chief economist at the European Commission, suggested that delays may be a sign of strategic caution. “I think they are overcautious,” he told The Wall Street Journal, warning that hesitation in enforcing the rules could undermine the commission’s credibility.

Valetti also noted that the delays could signal a willingness to negotiate, stating, “They are already signaling there is a margin of negotiation that is out there.”

Despite this, Ribera has consistently stated that the commission remains committed to its enforcement goals, regardless of political changes in Washington. While EU officials have been careful to downplay the prospect of immediate fines, recent enforcement actions against Google and Apple have emphasized compliance rather than punishment.

A Delicate Diplomatic Balancing Act

Regulatory decisions in Brussels have increasingly become a factor in broader EU-U.S. relations. Anne MacGregor, a Brussels-based antitrust advisor, told The Wall Street Journal that Ribera is likely to maintain a diplomatic tone in Washington.

“It’s an awkward time, full-stop, because we are seeing regulatory, digital, and antitrust enforcement in Europe being used as a bargaining chip in broader EU-U.S. transatlantic relations,” MacGregor said.

Meanwhile, Big Tech firms are lobbying aggressively on both sides of the Atlantic. Apple representatives met with Ribera just before a key deadline in an EU probe into how it grants access to rival manufacturers, while Meta executives have urged U.S. officials to push back against a potential fine under the DMA.

Valetti suggested that the influence of Trump’s advisors—many of whom have close ties to the tech industry—adds another layer of complexity to the situation. “I think it’s very serious precisely because the advisors to Trump now are some of the tech oligarchs, so these people are participating directly in the negotiations,” he said.

Looking Ahead

Despite U.S. opposition, EU officials have emphasized that the DMA applies equally to all major tech companies operating in Europe, regardless of nationality. A commission spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the EU will not bow to pressure when enforcing its rules.

“If a U.S. company active in the EU is found to be in breach of EU rules, we will not be pressured into turning a blind eye,” the spokesperson said.

Source:The Wall Street Journa