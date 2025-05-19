EU Antitrust Regulators Push Back Deadline on UniCredit’s Takeover Bid for Banco BPM

EU competition authorities have extended the timeline for deciding on Italian bank UniCredit’s proposed acquisition of Banco BPM, according to a recent filing by the European Commission. This delay follows a request by an unnamed national regulator to assume responsibility for reviewing the deal, per Reuters.

The Commission’s website revealed that the request was submitted on May 14, though it did not specify which country’s agency made the appeal. The EU antitrust body is currently evaluating this request, which has prompted it to push the original June 4 deadline for a decision back to June 19.

According to Reuters, the Commission will use this extended period to determine whether to approve the merger — potentially with conditions — launch a full antitrust investigation, or transfer the case entirely to the national authority.

Meanwhile, the Italian competition watchdog declined to provide any comment on the matter. It is also notable that the Italian government has imposed restrictions on the transaction through its “golden power” legislation, which allows the state to intervene in deals considered vital for national interests.

Source: Reuters