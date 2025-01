In 2024, the European Commission initiated proceedings against Apple for failing to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), but the regulator’s efforts may not stop there. Thomas Kramler, Head of Unit for the DMA at the European Commission, told CPI that progress is still needed, and that the regulator continues to monitor other areas closely.

Featured News

Google’s Privacy Class Action Lawsuit Moves Forward After Court Rejects Dismissal Request

Jan 8, 2025 by CPI

Pilgrim’s Pride Finalizes $100 Million Settlement with Farmers in Wage Suppression Case

Jan 8, 2025 by CPI

First-of-Its-Kind Ruling: EU Court Ruling Holds European Commission Accountable for GDPR Violation

Jan 8, 2025 by CPI

EU Rebukes Meta CEO’s Claims of Censorship Under Digital Services Act

Jan 8, 2025 by CPI

Banco BPM Files Antitrust Complaint Against UniCredit’s Takeover Bid

Jan 8, 2025 by CPI

Antitrust Mix by CPI

Antitrust Chronicle® – CRESSE Insights

Dec 19, 2024 by CPI

Effective Interoperability in Mobile Ecosystems: EU Competition Law Versus Regulation

Dec 19, 2024 by Giuseppe Colangelo

The Use of Empirical Evidence in Antitrust: Trends, Challenges, and a Path Forward

Dec 19, 2024 by Eliana Garces

Some Empirical Evidence on the Role of Presumptions and Evidentiary Standards on Antitrust (Under)Enforcement: Is the EC’s New Communication on Art.102 in the Right Direction?

Dec 19, 2024 by Yannis Katsoulacos

The EC’s Draft Guidelines on the Application of Article 102 TFEU: An Economic Perspective

Dec 19, 2024 by Benoit Durand