EU Competition Chief Slams Trump’s Disruptive Trade Policies

Brussels is striving to provide stability and predictability amid the unpredictable policy shifts coming from Washington, according to the European Union’s competition chief. In an interview with Reuters, Teresa Ribera stated that U.S. President Donald Trump has disrupted the “trustful relationship” between the United States and Europe, pushing the EU to reinforce its principles and autonomy.

Ribera, who serves as the second-highest official in the European Commission, emphasized the importance of dialogue with the White House on trade issues but cautioned against being pressured into modifying laws already approved by European lawmakers. Per Reuters, she stressed that the EU must “stick to our strengths and principles,” particularly in response to Trump’s transactional approach to politics.

“We need to be flexible but we cannot transact on human rights nor are we going to transact on the unity of Europe, and we are not going to transact on democracy and values,” she said.

Trade Tensions and Tariffs

Tensions between Brussels and Washington have escalated following Trump’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum starting March 12. The EU has vowed to respond with reciprocal measures in April, along with potential tariffs on automobiles, pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips. According to Reuters, Ribera questioned the lack of predictability in U.S. policy under Trump, highlighting that businesses seek an environment of legal stability and certainty.

“They want an ecosystem and a legal framework that provides certainty, stability, and predictability,” Ribera said, noting that such characteristics appear absent in Trump’s recent policy moves.

The European Commission, which manages trade policy for the 27-member bloc, recently declared that it would respond “firmly and immediately” to any further tariff hikes by Washington. European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic was scheduled to visit Washington on Monday to engage in discussions with U.S. officials.

EU Crackdown on Big Tech

Beyond trade, the EU is preparing to deliver major rulings on tech giants Apple and Meta regarding their compliance with the bloc’s Digital Markets Act. Both companies have been under scrutiny since March 2023 and could face substantial fines of up to 10% of their global annual revenue if found in violation. According to Reuters, Ribera confirmed that decisions regarding Apple and Meta will be announced next month.

“There will be decisions along the lines that have been discussed with the companies, developed and based on evidence,” she stated.

The European Commission is also investigating whether Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has violated EU regulations on illegal content. Per Reuters, Ribera emphasized that Musk’s connection to Trump’s administration will not influence the EU’s ruling on the matter.

“It is not a question of who is the owner of the company that could be in one of these processes,” she said.

Musk, one of Trump’s key advisors and a major donor to his 2024 re-election campaign, has been vocal in his criticism of EU digital regulations. However, the European Commission remains firm in its enforcement of competition and content moderation policies, signaling that political affiliations will not affect regulatory decisions.

Source: Reuters