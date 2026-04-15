EU Tightens Grip on Big Tech with New Age Verification App

The European Union on Wednesday introduced a new age-verification app aimed at strengthening protections for children online, marking another step in its broader campaign to regulate large technology platforms.

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Announced in Brussels by Ursula von der Leyen alongside EU Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen, the tool is designed to help platforms verify users’ ages more reliably. “It is for parents to raise their children and not for platforms,” von der Leyen said during the unveiling.

The initiative reflects growing concern across Europe about the impact of social media on minors. According to Bloomberg, the EU has been under increasing pressure to establish a unified approach to online child safety, as individual member states move ahead with their own restrictions. Greece, for example, recently announced plans to ban social media access for children under 15 starting next year.

The new app, which will be open-source, requires users to verify their age using official identification such as a passport during setup. It is expected to function across smartphones, tablets, and personal computers. However, per Bloomberg, EU officials acknowledged that the system is not foolproof and could potentially be bypassed using tools like virtual private networks (VPNs).

Brussels has drawn comparisons between the app and the COVID-era digital passes that allowed citizens to access services during the pandemic. Still, a key limitation remains: adoption is not mandatory. Social media companies are not required to use the EU-developed tool, though they must implement systems with equivalent accuracy to comply with EU regulations or risk enforcement action.

Read more: EU Names New Competition Chief Amid Rising Big Tech Scrutiny

The announcement comes ahead of a high-level meeting convened by Emmanuel Macron, who is set to host European leaders, including von der Leyen, to discuss child safety and digital regulation. According to Bloomberg, the discussions highlight the urgency among policymakers to address mounting public concerns while maintaining a coordinated European response.

At the same time, EU officials are balancing regulatory ambitions with diplomatic sensitivities. Justice Commissioner Michael McGrath is currently in Silicon Valley with tech executives to discuss the forthcoming Digital Fairness Act, another legislative effort aimed at protecting vulnerable consumers. Per Bloomberg, European authorities are attempting to reassure the United States that their rules are not disproportionately targeting American firms, even as they respond to domestic calls for stricter oversight of social media platforms.

Amid the regulatory push, there was also positive news for Europe’s technology sector. Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML raised its full-year sales forecast for next year, citing strong demand driven by the artificial intelligence boom. According to Bloomberg, the company’s outlook underscores the growing global appetite for advanced chipmaking tools, offering a rare bright spot for Europe’s tech industry.

Source: Bloomberg