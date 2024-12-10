European Regulators Probe Secret Ad Partnership Between Google and Meta

European regulators are investigating a recently disclosed advertising collaboration between Google and Meta Platforms, parent company of Instagram, which allegedly bypassed Google’s policies on treating minors online. Reuters reported Tuesday that this secret partnership, now terminated, has raised questions about the compliance practices of the two tech giants.

According to the FT, an August investigation uncovered that Google had supported Meta in a covert marketing initiative aimed at teenagers aged 13 to 17. This project, which utilized YouTube, a Google-owned platform, was designed to promote Instagram and initially launched in the U.S., with plans for global expansion before it was halted.

European Commission officials have reportedly taken interest in this partnership. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the FT revealed that regulators have been gathering details to determine whether any action is warranted. In October, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, was instructed to review and produce internal documents, including emails, presentations, and chats, related to the campaign.

Google has responded to the scrutiny, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding minors. “The safeguards we have to protect teens, like prohibiting ad personalization, are industry leading and continue to work,” a Google spokesperson stated in an email. The company also noted that it has updated internal training to ensure sales teams are fully aware of relevant policies and technical protections.

Neither Meta nor the European Commission provided immediate comments when approached by Reuters for a response.

