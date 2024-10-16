Facing AI, Employing a Safe Approach

By:

On September 9, 2024, China’s National Technical Committee 260 on Cybersecurity of the Standardization Administration (“TC260”) introduced the AI Safety Governance Framework (V1.0) (the “AI Framework”). This framework seeks to implement the Global AI Governance Initiative and foster consensus and coordinated actions on AI security governance among governments, international organizations, businesses, research institutions, civil society, and individuals, with the goal of effectively preventing and mitigating AI security risks.

Earlier, on October 18, 2023, the Cyberspace Administration of China issued the Global AI Initiative (the “AI Initiative”), which advocates for an open, fair, and efficient approach to AI development, security, and governance. The AI Initiative aims to leverage transformative AI technologies for the benefit of humanity. As stated in the preface to the AI Framework, it was developed to align with the AI Initiative, which emphasizes that development and security principles should be equally prioritized. This reflects China’s dedication to addressing key AI safety challenges and underscores its proactive role in shaping a secure AI landscape.

Overall, the AI Framework identifies security risks associated with AI and outlines specific measures that stakeholders—including technology research institutions, product and service providers, users, government bodies, and social organizations—should take to prevent and respond to these risks.

