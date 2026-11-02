Gatekeeping Without Dominance: The Regulatory Pacing Problem in Indian E-commerce
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Germany’s Merz Calls for Greater AI Independence
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Apple Reaches Deal With Taiwan Regulator to Reduce App Store Fees
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Former House Antitrust Investigator Launches Washington Law Firm Bond LLC
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Turkey Opens Antitrust Investigation Into Google’s AI Search Tools
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Antitrust Mix by CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – Exclusive Dealing
Oct 25, 2026 by CPI
Exclusive Dealing Without Exclusivity: Screening Contracts, Loyalty Rebates, and the Limits of Antitrust Tests
Oct 25, 2026 by David Martimort & Jérôme Pouyet
When Competition for Exclusivity Raises Prices: Rebates, Pricing Rules, and the Insulin Puzzle
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Why Leaving the Door Open Can Be (Much) Worse Than Closing It: Share-Based Requirements, Buyer-Specific Costs, and Foreclosure
Oct 25, 2026 by Zhijun Chen & Greg Shaffer
Antitrust Chronicle® – EU Merger Guidelines
Oct 19, 2026 by CPI