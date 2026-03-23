House Committee Readies Hearing on Tokenized Securities Trading Rules

The House Financial Services Committee will take up a pair of bills on the tokenization of securities at a hearing on Wednesday (March 25) on Capitol Hill. One measure, the Modernizing Markets Through Tokenization Act, would require the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to conduct a joint study on whether additional guidance or rules are necessary to facilitate the development of tokenized securities and derivatives products. The other, the Capital Markets Technology Modernization Act, would clarify that intermediaries such as broker-dealers, transfer agents and financial advisors can make use of blockchain-based record-keeping consistent with SEC rules.