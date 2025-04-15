Japan Orders Google to Halt Preinstalled Search Engine Practices on Android Devices

In a landmark regulatory move, Japan’s Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has issued a cease and desist order to Google, alleging that the tech giant’s practices on Android smartphones stifle competition in the search engine market.

The commission stated that Google’s requirement for Android phone manufacturers to preinstall its search engine effectively blocks rival services from gaining traction in the Japanese market. According to a statement released by the JFTC, the preinstallation arrangement is seen as a violation of Japan’s anti-monopoly laws.

This development reflects a growing global scrutiny of Google’s market influence, aligning with regulatory actions already underway in the United States and Europe. In its order, the JFTC noted that it had consulted with international counterparts who are addressing similar concerns regarding Google’s business practices.

Per a statement from Google Japan, the company expressed disappointment in the decision, calling the order “regrettable.” The company emphasized its contributions to innovation and investment in Japan’s tech ecosystem but did not clarify whether it plans to contest the ruling through legal channels.

This action represents the first time Japan’s antitrust authority has taken such a step against a major multinational technology firm, marking a significant escalation in its oversight of digital markets. The JFTC launched its investigation into Google in 2023, citing concerns over fair competition and consumer choice.

In parallel cases, courts in the U.S. have already ruled that Google’s dominance in the search engine space has potentially harmed competition. While Google has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that user preference drives its popularity, legal proceedings in those jurisdictions are expected to continue for years.