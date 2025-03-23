Judge Denies Live Nation’s Motion to Dismiss Antitrust Lawsuit

A federal judge has ruled against Live Nation’s attempt to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit alleging that the company and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, maintain an illegal monopoly that suppresses competition and raises prices for consumers.

Lawsuit Moves Forward Against Live Nation

According to NBC News, the lawsuit was initially filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) last May and is backed by 40 state attorneys general. The legal action argues that Live Nation has leveraged its dominant market position to impose exclusive, long-term agreements with venues, effectively limiting competition and keeping ticket prices high.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, one of the officials involved in the lawsuit, criticized Live Nation’s business practices. “Live Nation operates as an unlawful monopoly, which means that North Carolina consumers suffer when purchasing tickets through their business,” Jackson said, per NBC. He further stated that the court’s decision was the right one, ensuring that Live Nation remains accountable.

Allegations of Anti-Competitive Practices

The lawsuit alleges that Live Nation harmed consumers by implementing excessive fees, concealing costs, and using its industry influence to pressure artists and venues into exclusive agreements. According to NBC, the DOJ claims that Live Nation forced venues into restrictive contracts and threatened to withhold access to Live Nation-controlled tours if they considered working with rival ticketing services.

Additionally, the DOJ asserts that Live Nation leveraged its network of concert venues to compel artists to use its services as a promoter, further reinforcing its market dominance.

The Scope of Live Nation’s Influence

Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, forming a powerful entity that dominates the ticketing industry. Ticketmaster sells approximately 500 million tickets annually across more than 30 countries. According to federal data cited by NBC, Ticketmaster is responsible for selling about 70% of tickets at major U.S. concert venues, solidifying its position as the leading ticketing service.

The DOJ had previously approved the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger under conditions that prohibited Live Nation from retaliating against venues that opted to use other ticketing services. However, in 2019, a DOJ investigation found that Live Nation had repeatedly violated this agreement, leading to an extension of the prohibition until 2025.

Implications for the Industry

With the judge allowing the lawsuit to move forward, Live Nation now faces continued legal scrutiny. The case could have major ramifications for the live entertainment industry, potentially reshaping how tickets are sold and how venues negotiate with ticketing companies.

Source: NBC News