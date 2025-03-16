Judge Rules Against Live Nation, Allowing DOJ’s Antitrust Case to Proceed

Live Nation-Ticketmaster suffered a legal blow on Friday when a federal judge denied the company’s attempt to dismiss a key component of the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust lawsuit. The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, allows the government’s case to proceed, marking a significant hurdle for the concert giant as it faces allegations of anti-competitive conduct.

According to The Rolling Stone, the DOJ’s complaint, filed alongside attorneys general from 29 states and the District of Columbia, accuses Live Nation of leveraging its dominance in the live entertainment industry to coerce artists into using its concert promotion services if they wish to perform at its network of major amphitheaters. The lawsuit characterizes the company’s actions as an illegal “tying” arrangement—where artists must use Live Nation’s promotional services to gain access to its venues.

Per Rolling Stone, Judge Subramanian rejected Live Nation’s argument that it does not engage in coercive tactics because independent concert promoters, rather than artists, are responsible for booking venues. The judge stated that the DOJ’s complaint sufficiently outlines how artists could be effectively locked into using Live Nation’s promotion services due to the company’s monopoly in the large-amphitheater market.

“The nature of the financial arrangement between promoters and artists is a factual question that can’t be resolved on the pleadings,” Subramanian wrote in his ruling, emphasizing that the complaint suggests artists themselves play a crucial role in selecting venues and could be compelled to work with Live Nation as their promoter to access the company’s venues.

Additionally, in another significant component of Friday’s decision, the judge ruled that the coalition of states involved in the lawsuit had sufficiently demonstrated their standing to act on behalf of consumers. The states argue that Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s alleged exclusionary practices in the primary ticketing market led to inflated prices for concertgoers. Subramanian noted that consumers who claim they were overcharged due to Live Nation’s monopolistic conduct have presented a plausible injury, strengthening the case against the company.

This ruling represents a considerable challenge for Live Nation-Ticketmaster, which entered the year hoping for a more favorable legal climate under a potential change in administration.

Source: The Rolling Stone