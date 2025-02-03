MLS and US Soccer Prevail in $500M NASL Antitrust Case

In a legal victory for US Soccer and Major League Soccer (MLS), a jury has ruled in their favor, dismissing a $500 million antitrust lawsuit brought by the now-defunct North American Soccer League (NASL). The decision, delivered by a 10-person jury in the Eastern District of New York, marks the conclusion of a legal battle that began nearly eight years ago.

The NASL had accused US Soccer and MLS of conspiring to suppress competition and prevent emerging leagues from challenging MLS’s dominance. The lawsuit alleged that U.S. Soccer’s ties to MLS through Soccer United Marketing, the league’s commercial arm, gave the governing body an unfair advantage in controlling professional league designations. However, per the jury’s unanimous decision on Monday, those claims were found to be without merit.

According to a statement from MLS, the verdict underscores that the lawsuit was an attempt by the NASL to shift responsibility for its own failures. “Major League Soccer is pleased that the jury found for the U.S. Soccer Federation and Major League Soccer in dismissing the meritless claims filed by the NASL,” the league stated. “The jury’s verdict confirms that this case was nothing more than an attempt by NASL to deflect blame for its own failures.”

U.S. Soccer, which has the authority to grant Division I, II, or III status to leagues, maintained throughout the trial that the NASL never met the necessary criteria to earn top-tier recognition. The federation’s attorneys highlighted the NASL’s financial instability and its connections to Aaron Davidson, an investor implicated in the 2015 FIFA bribery scandal, as primary reasons for its decline. In a statement following the verdict, U.S. Soccer emphasized its commitment to the overall health of professional soccer in the country, saying, “We are pleased the jury has recognized the lack of merit in NASL’s claims and ruled in our favor, bringing this unfounded litigation to a close. This decision validates U.S. Soccer’s commitment to fostering a broad and healthy ecosystem of professional soccer leagues across all divisions.”

Despite the ruling, the NASL’s legal battle may not be over. Jeffrey Kessler, the lead attorney representing the defunct league, indicated that an appeal is forthcoming.

Source: Pro Soccer Wire