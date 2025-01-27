New York Lawmakers Seek to Revive Biden’s Antitrust Vision with New Bill

New York lawmakers are advancing legislation to modernize the state’s antitrust laws, which date back more than a century. The bill, introduced by state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris (D), would hold companies liable for abusing their market dominance. Notably, Amazon.com Inc. is among the firms in the spotlight, according to Bloomberg.

The legislation, known as S.B. 335, aligns with the Biden administration’s antitrust agenda, spearheaded by figures such as former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan. Under Khan, federal regulators targeted corporate consolidation and sought to strengthen protections for workers and smaller businesses. Per Bloomberg, the bill seeks to embed these principles at the state level, especially with potential shifts in federal priorities under former President Donald Trump’s leadership.

“You have to have your head in the sand not to be aware of how much monopolistic corporations are hurting workers and how state laws have become too weak to do the job they’re intended to do,” said Zephyr Teachout, a Fordham University law professor and advocate of the bill. She added that “anti-monopoly politics are out of the bottle now,” signaling that efforts to curb corporate power are gaining irreversible momentum.

A Bold Step for New York

If passed, the legislation would grant new powers to New York’s attorney general and private actors, enabling them to sue businesses for monopolistic behavior under an “abuse of dominance” standard. This provision, according to Daniel Vitelli, an antitrust lawyer with Constantine Cannon LLP, represents a “groundbreaking” shift in U.S. antitrust law.

Under current New York statutes, businesses are prohibited from colluding to control markets. However, unlike federal law, the state’s laws do not explicitly address unilateral monopolistic behavior. The proposed updates would fill this gap and extend enforcement to practices such as leveraging dominance in one market to stifle competition in another, as well as imposing restrictions on worker mobility.

The bill also seeks to establish the most comprehensive merger notification program introduced by any U.S. state. This initiative would require law enforcement officials to evaluate transactions for their potential impacts on labor markets, a concept that mirrors efforts by Khan and the Biden Justice Department to broaden the scope of antitrust scrutiny beyond consumer prices.

National Implications

The push in New York reflects a broader trend of state-level antitrust initiatives. According to Bloomberg, attorneys general in states like Texas and California are already pursuing high-profile cases, and California lawmakers are debating similar anti-monopoly legislation. However, New York’s proposal could set a new precedent with its ambitious scope and focus on “abuse of dominance.”

Opposition to the measure has come from business groups in Albany, who warn that the bill could drive companies out of the state. However, supporters argue that such legislation is necessary to counteract growing corporate consolidation and its effects on workers and small businesses.

“It’s important for the state to step up,” Gianaris emphasized, underscoring the need for proactive measures to address what he views as the inadequacies of current laws.

As Bloomberg reports, the Biden administration’s antitrust agenda may no longer be driving federal policy, but its influence is evident in state efforts like this one.

Source: Bloomberg