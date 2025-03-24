O’Melveny Expands M&A Team with Veteran Tech Deal-Maker

O’Melveny has announced that technology dealmaker Craig Menden has joined the firm as a partner in its Mergers & Acquisitions Practice Group and Emerging Technologies Industry Group. Menden will be based in both the firm’s Silicon Valley and Newport Beach offices, strengthening O’Melveny’s M&A capabilities on the West Coast while adding to its team of technology-focused dealmakers nationwide.

According to a statement from the firm, Menden brings nearly three decades of experience advising corporate clients on high-stakes mergers and acquisitions in the technology and life sciences sectors. Throughout his career, he has successfully handled more than 1,000 M&A transactions, assisting clients ranging from emerging startups to major technology corporations. His expertise spans a variety of deal structures, including public company acquisitions, venture capital-backed transactions, and strategic investments.

Per a statement, Menden has been recognized for his leadership in the technology M&A field, earning acknowledgment from The Legal 500 US for his role in deals valued between $1 billion and $5 billion. He is also an active participant in the American Bar Association’s M&A Committee and previously chaired the Market Trends Subcommittee, which oversees the ABA’s widely referenced Market Trends Survey.

Menden joins O’Melveny from Willkie Farr & Gallagher, where he was a partner in the firm’s Corporate & Financial Services Department. His addition aligns with O’Melveny’s ongoing strategic expansion. Since 2023, the firm has welcomed 32 lateral partners, including 21 corporate partners across its offices in Silicon Valley, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, Century City, New York, Dallas, Houston, Singapore, and London.

O’Melveny chair Bradley J. Butwin expressed enthusiasm about Menden’s arrival, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Craig to O’Melveny. He is a talented M&A partner with impressive technical skills and extensive experience in the technology sector—in both Silicon Valley and Southern California. He is a wonderful addition to our M&A Practice Group, and it is a pleasure to welcome him aboard.”

Menden also shared his excitement about joining the firm, emphasizing O’Melveny’s strong global platform, collaborative culture, and growth strategy, which he believes align well with his practice. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues and providing my clients with O’Melveny’s first-class legal services,” he said.

Menden holds a J.D. from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law and a B.S. from Brigham Young University. His arrival at O’Melveny enhances the firm’s commitment to providing top-tier legal counsel in the evolving technology and M&A landscape.

Source: OMM