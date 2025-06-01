Phil Davis Files New Antitrust Lawsuit Against UFC Over Fighter Pay and Market Control

Veteran mixed martial artist Phil Davis has launched a fresh legal challenge against the UFC, accusing the promotion of monopolizing the sport and suppressing fighter compensation, according to ESPN. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Nevada, claims the UFC has stifled competition within mixed martial arts by preventing rival promotions from attracting top-level talent.

Davis, who competed in the UFC from 2010 to 2015 before moving to Bellator MMA, is taking legal action with representation from Berger Montague—a law firm that recently helped secure a $375 million settlement in a separate class-action case targeting the UFC’s alleged anticompetitive conduct. That case covered fighters active between 2010 and 2017 and was settled earlier this year.

In the new lawsuit, Davis names Zuffa LLC, TKO Group Holdings, and Endeavor Group Holdings as defendants. The complaint asserts that UFC’s business practices have depressed wages across the industry, even for fighters not currently signed with the promotion.

Per ESPN, the lawsuit contends that the UFC’s dominance has harmed not only its own athletes but also others throughout the MMA ecosystem by limiting contract flexibility and suppressing bargaining power. One of the lawsuit’s key proposals is to allow fighters the right to exit promotional agreements without penalty after one year—a significant shift from the current industry standard, which ties fighters to a certain number of bouts with no clear timeline.

“The suit alleges the UFC impairs the ability of would-be UFC competitors to attract a critical mass of top-level MMA fighters necessary to compete with the UFC at the top tier of the sport,” said Eric Cramer, an attorney for Davis, in a statement cited by ESPN. Cramer also stated the legal team plans to demonstrate that the UFC engaged in a long-term strategy to stifle potential rivals, reinforcing its dominant market position and affecting the earnings and opportunities of fighters like Davis.

Davis, now 40, most recently competed under Bellator until the organization was acquired by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in late 2023. With Bellator’s roster absorbed into the PFL, Davis has remained active in the evolving landscape of MMA promotions.

“I am proud to stand up for professional MMA fighters to unlock the UFC’s stranglehold on the entire sport,” Davis said in a public statement. The UFC has yet to issue a response to the new legal filing.

Source: ESPN