Spain’s Competition Watchdog Closes Probe Into BP, Repsol and Cepsa

Spain’s competition authority said on Tuesday it had closed its investigations into BP, Repsol and Cepsa — now renamed Moeve — after determining that the companies did not breach antitrust laws.

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The decision by the Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) brings to an end a case that began in 2022, when two industry associations accused the oil majors of abusing their dominant market position and engaging in collusive practices. According to Reuters, the case centered on allegations that the companies sought to increase their market share by raising fuel prices during the period following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The CNMC concluded there was insufficient evidence of violations of Spain’s competition law, specifically Articles 1 and 2 of Law 15/2007 on the Defense of Competition. As a result, the regulator opted not to initiate sanctioning proceedings and instead archived the case.

Read more: Spanish Regulator Probes Repsol Over Allegations of Market Manipulation

The complaints had been filed by AESAE and ACIH, two associations representing independent fuel retailers, often referred to as low-cost gas stations. These retailers alleged that the larger oil companies engaged in coordinated behavior during what became known as the “low-cost gas station war.”

According to Reuters, the allegations included claims that the major oil firms raised wholesale prices charged to independent stations — which rely on them for fuel supply — while simultaneously offering discounts to retail customers through loyalty programs and payment cards. The smaller operators argued that such practices amounted to dumping, or selling below cost, with the aim of driving competitors out of the market.

While the broader case against the three companies has now been closed, a separate investigation into Repsol led to a significant penalty. That probe resulted in a fine of more than 20 million euros imposed several months ago.

Source: Reuters