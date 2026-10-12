Starbucks Says It Has No Plans to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill

Starbucks has dismissed speculation that it plans to acquire Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., putting an end to discussions surrounding a potential combination of two of America’s largest restaurant chains.

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The Seattle-based coffee company confirmed Monday that it is not pursuing a purchase of Chipotle, according to Reuters. The clarification followed reports that Starbucks had considered an acquisition that could have become the largest transaction in restaurant industry history.

Investors reacted quickly to the announcement. Starbucks shares gained approximately 1% in early trading, while Chipotle declined about 3%, Reuters reported, reversing some of the market movements triggered by the initial takeover speculation.

The possibility of a deal emerged Oct. 8, when the Financial Times reported that Starbucks had consulted financial advisers in recent months about a potential offer for Chipotle, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The report attracted considerable attention because of the connection between Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol and Chipotle, where he served as CEO for six years before moving to Starbucks in 2024.

Related: Starbucks Explored Chipotle Takeover in Potential Restaurant Megadeal

A combination would have brought the two companies under the leadership of an executive familiar with both businesses. With Chipotle valued at approximately $40 billion, the proposed acquisition would also have represented an unusually large investment for a restaurant operator.

According to Reuters, the two companies would have generated roughly $50 billion in combined annual sales, creating a major competitor in the restaurant sector at a time when operators are facing higher labor expenses, rising food costs and pressure on consumer spending.

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Despite the potential scale of the transaction, analysts had raised concerns about its financial and strategic merits.

Acquiring Chipotle at a premium could have required Starbucks to raise substantial financing through borrowing or issuing shares, potentially increasing financial risk and reducing existing shareholders’ ownership stakes.

Those concerns were particularly relevant because Starbucks is already undertaking an extensive operational restructuring under Niccol.

The company’s “Back to Starbucks” initiative focuses on improving customer service, increasing staffing levels, upgrading stores and reducing order fulfillment times. The strategy is intended to strengthen the company’s core coffeehouse business and support longer-term growth.

Starbucks reiterated its commitment to that program in its Monday statement, expressing confidence in its business outlook, according to Reuters.

The company is expected to release its fourth-quarter financial results and fiscal 2027 guidance later in October, giving investors another opportunity to assess the progress of Niccol’s turnaround efforts.

Chipotle, meanwhile, has faced its own challenges as consumers become more cautious about discretionary purchases. Higher operating expenses and weaker customer traffic have weighed on the restaurant chain, while its stock has lost nearly half its value since Niccol’s departure, Reuters reported.

The initial acquisition report had sent Chipotle shares more than 7% higher while putting downward pressure on Starbucks stock, reflecting expectations that a takeover could deliver a premium to Chipotle investors while creating additional costs for the buyer.

Source: Reuters