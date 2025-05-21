Tennis Governing Bodies Move to Dismiss PTPA Antitrust Lawsuit

A legal showdown between professional tennis’s governing institutions and the newly formed Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA) took a decisive turn this week, as the sport’s top regulatory organizations jointly filed a motion to dismiss the players’ class-action lawsuit in federal court.

According to ESPN, the ATP and WTA tours, along with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), are seeking to have the case thrown out on the grounds that the PTPA lacks legal standing to pursue the claims. The lawsuit, filed in March, accuses the governing bodies of operating as a “cartel” that stifles competition and limits player earnings.

The PTPA, co-founded by 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and Canadian player Vasek Pospisil, advocates for better representation and financial fairness for players, many of whom operate as independent contractors in the global tennis economy. While it does not function as a traditional union—lacking membership dues or formal member status—the group says it acts in the best interest of players seeking structural reforms.

Per ESPN, the defendants argue that the PTPA cannot sue because it does not meet the legal criteria of a membership-based organization. This point was emphasized in the collective motion to dismiss, which also questions the PTPA’s authority to represent players in legal proceedings.

Related: Pro Tennis Governing Body Barred from Influencing Players in Antitrust Lawsuit

In a separate filing, the WTA specifically challenged the involvement of male plaintiffs, including Nick Kyrgios, Reilly Opelka, and Tennys Sandgren, stating they have no grounds to sue the women’s tour. Additionally, the WTA’s motion argued that the female plaintiffs—among them Sorana Cirstea and Varvara Gracheva—should be required to resolve disputes through binding arbitration, rather than litigation.

Despite the legal maneuvers, the PTPA remains resolute. “There is nothing surprising in their motions,” the group stated in a comment to The Associated Press, asserting confidence in its research and the merits of its case. “We look forward to responding in due course and having the judge decide.”

The case highlights growing tension in the sport as players push for a larger share of the revenue pie and more influence over the sport’s operations.

Source: ESPN