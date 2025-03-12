UK’s Antitrust Watchdog Flags Concerns Over Mobile Browser Market

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has reaffirmed its concerns about the dominance of Apple and Google in the mobile browser market, stating that the sector is not operating optimally for consumers and businesses, according to Reuters. The independent inquiry group within the CMA released a final report supporting the decision to launch an investigation earlier this year.

Per Reuters, the inquiry group’s findings highlight Apple’s restrictions on internet access through its Safari browser as a primary concern. Following provisional conclusions published in November, the CMA exercised its newly granted powers to initiate a formal probe in January. This investigation will assess whether Apple and Google hold “strategic market status” (SMS) in mobile ecosystems, a broader designation that extends beyond just the browser market.

If either company is granted SMS status, the CMA may consider interventions aimed at fostering greater competition. This could include enabling competitors to introduce new features more effectively, per Reuters. The regulator’s findings underline the significant market share held by Apple’s Safari and Google’s Chrome browsers, with Safari commanding 88% of browsing on Apple devices and Chrome accounting for 77% of browsing on Android devices in 2024.

Read more: UK CMA Appoints New Executive Director and Senior Director to Strengthen Competition Enforcement

Apple responded to the report by emphasizing its commitment to fostering a “thriving and dynamic” market that encourages innovation. “We have concerns with this report and believe the remedies it discusses would undermine privacy, security, and the overall user experience,” an Apple spokesperson stated, per Reuters. The company also reiterated its willingness to collaborate with the CMA to address its concerns.

Margot Daly, chair of the independent inquiry group, reinforced the view that competition in the mobile browser space is not functioning effectively, which in turn stifles innovation. “I welcome the CMA’s prompt action to open strategic market status investigations into both Apple and Google’s mobile ecosystems,” Daly said, per Reuters. She added that the extensive analysis provided in the report would serve as a foundation for the ongoing investigation.

The CMA expects to conclude its SMS investigations later this year, with potential regulatory changes dependent on the final findings.

Source: Reuters