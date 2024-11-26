US Judge Orders No Delay in Google Antitrust Trial Despite Potential Shift in Administration

A federal judge overseeing the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google has made it clear that the upcoming trial in April 2025 will proceed as scheduled, without delay, even if new developments arise under the incoming Trump administration. This ruling comes despite the possibility that the Justice Department’s stance may change once President-elect Donald Trump takes office next year, potentially altering the course of the case.

The trial, set to begin in April, will focus on proposed remedies designed to restore competition in the online search market, where Google has been accused of monopolistic practices. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who has already ruled that Google has maintained an abusive monopoly over the past decade, aims to issue a final decision before Labor Day 2025. According to Reuters, this decision could lead to major consequences for Google, especially if the Justice Department’s recommendations are upheld.

The Justice Department’s proposed remedies are sweeping, including calls for the breakup of Google’s dominant business units. Specifically, regulators are pushing for the company to sell off its Chrome web browser and impose restrictions on its Android operating system to prevent Google from using the software to favor its search engine. Additionally, the government seeks to prohibit Google from securing multibillion-dollar deals that make its search engine the default on devices like Apple’s iPhone.

Per Reuters, the case, which has been ongoing for over four years, could continue to drag on if Google decides to appeal the potential rulings. The company has repeatedly denied the allegations and argued that its business practices foster competition rather than harm it.

Moreover, regulators have also called for Google to share data it collects from users’ search queries with its competitors, aiming to level the playing field in the search engine market. If implemented, these measures could significantly disrupt Google’s business model, which is poised to generate over $300 billion in revenue this year alone.

As the legal battle continues, the tech giant faces the prospect of sweeping changes to its operations that could reshape the competitive landscape of online search and digital advertising.

