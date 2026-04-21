Weil Expands German Antitrust Practice

Global law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges has strengthened its presence in Germany by recruiting two senior antitrust lawyers in Munich, according to a statement, as it continues an aggressive push to expand its European capabilities.

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Veteran practitioner Ingo Brinker has joined the firm from White & Case, while Niklas Brueggemann has arrived as a partner from Latham & Watkins, where he previously served as counsel. Their addition brings Weil’s German partner count to 13, per the statement.

The hires follow a series of strategic moves aimed at building what the firm describes as a market-leading private equity and advisory platform in Germany. According to a statement, the expansion includes a six-lawyer team recruited from Latham last October, as well as the return of partner Kamyar Abrar earlier this year from Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Further bolstering its German operations, the firm recently added tax specialist Benjamin Rapp from Gibson Dunn and announced that Florian Dehmel would join as its first employment partner in the country, according to a statement.

“We’re seeing significant momentum in Germany, and the continued growth of our practice reflects both strong client demand and the success of our strategy in this market,” said Weil’s executive partner, Barry Wolf.

Britta Grauke, co-managing partner of the firm’s German offices, said the new hires strengthen the firm’s capabilities in a highly active legal environment. Brinker and Brueggemann “bring heavyweight credentials in merger control and European antitrust litigation, at a time when Germany remains one of the most active jurisdictions in Europe for cartel damages claims and follow-on actions,” she said.

Brinker is widely recognized in Germany for his extensive experience in merger control, cartel investigations, and antitrust litigation. He joined White & Case in 2024 after three decades at Gleiss Lutz and has handled cases before major authorities including the European Commission and courts across multiple jurisdictions.

Brueggemann advises clients on EU and German competition law, regulatory issues in the tech sector, and foreign investment screening. His career includes two stints at Latham, as well as work on policy and enforcement matters at the European Commission, per the statement.

The appointments also support the continued expansion of Weil’s European antitrust group under Jenine Hulsmann, who joined from Clifford Chance in 2021. According to a statement, the practice has grown eightfold since then and now includes around 40 lawyers across London, Brussels, Munich, and Paris.

Hulsmann emphasized the importance of cross-border regulatory expertise for clients navigating complex markets. “Our clients rely on us to manage the ever-changing regulatory environment and provide them with strategic antitrust advice and insights across multiple regimes,” she said. “With their close connections to the European Commission and German agencies, Ingo and Niklas provide further depth to our global antitrust practice.”

She previously co-led the Weil team advising on Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2024, highlighting the firm’s involvement in high-profile global transactions.

Despite the growth, the firm has also seen departures, with London-based partners Nafees Saeed and Chris Thomas leaving for Kirkland & Ellis late last year, according to a statement.

Source: Weil