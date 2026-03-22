White House Releases Proposed National Policy Framework for AI

The White House on Friday released its long-anticipated national policy framework for AI, setting out the Trump administration’s guiding principles for where Congress should—and should not—focus its efforts to craft specific federal AI regulations. The four-page outline comes one day after Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), considered a key voice in congressional debates on AI policy, released her own 300-page draft policy proposal. Together, the two outlines are likely to form the basis for what could be a long, and possibly contentious, effort to develop comprehensive federal policy for AI.