Why Companies Should Consider Requiring Internal Disclosure of AI Use

By: Charu A. Chandrasekhar, Avi Gesser, Karen Levy, William Sadd & Patty (Debevoise & Plimpton Data Blog)

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In this blog post, authors Charu A. Chandrasekhar, Avi Gesser, Karen Levy, William Sadd & Patty (Debevoise & Plimpton Data Blog) explore whether companies should require employees to disclose when generative AI has been used to produce work product. They note that while many organizations require employees to review AI-generated outputs for accuracy, employees are often free to circulate those materials without indicating that AI played a significant role in drafting them.

The authors suggest that companies consider adding a policy requiring disclosure when a substantial portion of a document is generated by AI, particularly when the document may influence decision-making and errors could have meaningful consequences. Under such a rule, employees would be expected to identify which parts of the work relied on generative AI before sharing it internally or externally.

One key rationale for disclosure is improved AI governance. By making AI use visible within the organization, companies can better identify productive use cases worth scaling and problematic uses that require additional guidance or training. Disclosure can also help normalize responsible AI adoption, signaling that AI tools are a legitimate and accepted part of modern workflows rather than something employees should conceal.

The authors also argue that transparency about AI involvement affects how work is reviewed and evaluated. Supervisors may assess AI-assisted work differently than material produced solely through human expertise, and attribution can help clarify whether strong or flawed ideas originate from employees, AI systems, or effective prompting techniques. In this way, disclosure can support more informed review processes and strengthen organizational learning around AI use…

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