Google Faces Cease-and-Desist Order from Japan’s Fair Trade Commission

Japan’s competition watchdog is expected to issue a ruling against Google for violating antitrust laws, according to a report from Nikkei Asia. The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is likely to impose a cease-and-desist order on the U.S. tech giant, instructing the company to stop its monopolistic practices in the country, per Reuters.

The anticipated ruling follows an investigation launched by the JFTC last October into Google’s dominance in the web search services sector. The inquiry mirrors similar antitrust actions taken by regulatory bodies across Europe and other major economies. The investigation centers on concerns that Google’s business practices may have stifled competition and hindered the growth of smaller rivals in the digital search space.

Google has yet to issue a response to the report, and attempts to contact both the tech giant and the JFTC for comment have so far been unsuccessful, according to AOL.

Google’s Chrome browser, a key component of the company’s business strategy, is the world’s most popular web browser. It plays a crucial role in gathering user data, which enables Google to enhance its targeted advertising services. These advertising revenues are a cornerstone of the company’s profitability.

The potential action by Japan’s antitrust authority comes as Google faces growing scrutiny on the global stage. Just last month, the U.S. Department of Justice made a significant push to curb Google’s influence by arguing in court that Alphabet, Google’s parent company, should be forced to divest its Chrome browser. The U.S. government further suggested that Google should be banned from re-entering the browser market for a period of five years to break up its search monopoly.

According to Reuters, the mounting regulatory pressure on Google highlights a broader international trend aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech companies.

Source: AOL