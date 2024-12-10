By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

At major stadiums and venues, the game or concert is only part of the battle, as organizers and venues must operate so large crowds of fans can enter, enjoy and exit safely. The stakes mean these venues have also become testing grounds for new technologies promoting safety and managing attendance.

Traditional methods of verifying identities, once effective for managing fan access, now contend with sophisticated AI-driven threats. In response, stadium operators have turned increasingly to advanced digital ID solutions to safeguard entry, enhance safety and ensure a smooth experience for fans. With record numbers of spectators expected to attend major sporting events like the FIFA World Cup in the coming years, a lot is on the line.

53% of reported security incidents at European football matches were due to violent behavior and pyrotechnics, calling attention to a growing issue for even top-tier leagues.

“Novel ID Verification Technologies in Stadiums Can Change the Game Beyond Sports” is the fifth edition of the Identity Verification Report series, a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Intellicheck. This report examines security solutions to improve public safety. It details current and future digital ID technologies to explore how stadiums approach core security concerns and plan to protect large-scale events drawing massive crowds.

Enhancing the Experience for Fans in Stadiums

Consumers want the events they attend to be smooth and safe. Digital ID and barcode-based ID verification technologies help streamline entry, reducing wait times by up to 68% with systems like MLB’s “Go-Ahead Entry.” This technology links facial recognition with ticket accounts, creating a touchless, quick and secure process. Improved ID verification can also enhance security at scale, helping detect banned individuals and potential threats at controlled entry points. This type of approach fosters a secure environment while minimizing manual checks and delays.

Stadium operators benefit greatly from digital ID verification technologies. Consistently accurate ID validation tools, such as barcode scanning, help identify unauthorized entries and prevent ticket fraud. Even stronger forms add elements of liveness detection to ensure that bad actors cannot upload photos of others to match their IDs and trick systems.

In one example of cutting-edge security technologies, Yankee Stadium enables quick detection of security threats using closed-circuit cameras in combination with facial recognition to monitor the venue. The New York Times reported that this came into play during the playoffs this year, with a stadium source noting that the security mechanisms in the stadium would notice and catch a banned pair of fans among the more than 50,000 attendees.

Real-time monitoring of attendees and their activities in this way can reduce issues, speed up incident responses and improve overall event management. The most advanced systems track crowd movements, identify unauthorized behaviors and alert staff to potential issues, such as unauthorized entries or altercations. This proactive oversight helps prevent ticket scalping and seat theft by quickly flagging irregular activities. Beyond safety, these technologies strengthen operational efficiency, letting staff prioritize crowd safety and control of the venue.

More than 70% of men’s football union representatives back more enhanced security technology, per a FIFPRO report, citing reduced workplace violence and improved safety for players and staff. By using advanced technologies, venues protect workers and those in attendance, letting security staff manage risks more effectively.

Barriers to ID Verification Adoption in Stadiums

While digital ID verification can improve event safety, privacy concerns remain a hurdle. Attendees often worry about data misuse and surveillance. A recent survey found that 40% of respondents feared venues would misuse their data — another 35% were wary of increased monitoring. Advocacy groups have drawn attention to these risks through protests at venues like New York’s Citi Field. Clear communication about data storage and usage is crucial for building attendee trust and encouraging adoption.

Deploying systems that utilize this data at scale involves significant investment in specialized equipment, training and system integration. While large venues may manage these costs, smaller ones may find budget is a barrier. Additionally, many stadiums rely on legacy systems that can disrupt integration with newer digital ID technologies. Connecting cutting-edge solutions with existing ticketing and surveillance infrastructures requires strategic upgrades to avoid operational issues. Also, many large venues are open to events all year and allowing fans to enter and exit is non-negotiable. These financial and technical challenges can deter operators, impacting their readiness to implement advanced security measures.

Digital ID verification, such as enhanced barcode scanning, addresses many privacy concerns while maintaining high accuracy and reliability. More extreme, experimental measures can increase operational challenges. For example, regulations like the EU AI Act place more stringent guidelines on using AI in public venues. These regulations can thus limit technology options and compliance strategies for stadiums. To work within these regulatory limits, stadiums must test and evaluate their systems continuously, balancing inclusivity and reliability.

Safeguarding the Future of Stadium Security

Integration issues tend to fall away once new technologies become more standardized and ubiquitous. For stadium security, biometric technologies are poised to become the norm. More venues are using digital ID validation solutions, including barcode scanning, for quick and reliable access. In Brazil, regulations mandate facial recognition for large venues by 2025. As the adoption of tech-enabled security grows worldwide, the focus remains on providing greater convenience for fans while maintaining robust security measures.

The integration of AI-driven surveillance could bolster future security efforts. France’s pilot of AI-based monitoring during its hosting of the 2024 Olympic Games showed its potential in tracking suspicious activity, noting details ranging from unattended items to erratic crowd movements. In the U.S., AI systems can power self-service kiosks to reduce lines and improve crowd flow. These technologies optimize staff deployment and can support stronger, more immediate threat responses, creating safer event environments.

46% of venues plan to adopt walk-through security screening technology in 2024, bringing to light the focus on enhanced stadium safety.

The future of stadium security will prioritize comprehensive technology adoption. Per a 2023 Stadium Tech Report survey, 46% of venues planned to implement walk-through security screening technology as a key 2024 objective. This move coincides with a push for better in-venue connectivity, which 59% of venues target for fan experiences and 54% for operational needs. Both initiatives emphasize secure, reliable systems for ticketing and point-of-sale processes.

Blockchain’s Role in Future Stadium Ticketing Solutions

Blockchain technology has also emerged as a significant tool in stadium ticketing. Its benefits can include improved ticket authenticity, fraud prevention and better fan engagement. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) may have registered as a fad for some consumers, but their authenticity has value in this space. NFTs in ticketing are projected for a 13.67% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2031, suggesting a shift toward blockchain-based ticketing. This shift allows tokenized tickets to reduce fraud, improve smart contract automation and control the secondary market by limiting unauthorized resales.

Prominent partnerships are supporting blockchain’s growth in this space. For example, a cryptocurrency exchange teamed up with the Golden State Warriors and the Chase Center to incorporate blockchain solutions into ticketing operations, including smart contracts to streamline ticket sales. These efforts to link ticketing to blockchain technologies aim to enhance operational efficiency and increase security.

Further adoption around the world is seen in the collaboration between a blockchain ticketing platform and Turkey’s leading ticketing company. This five-year partnership integrates the two ecosystems, with blockchain use aimed at improving ticket authenticity and reducing counterfeit risks. In doing so, the technology can support more transparent transactions and protect fans and event organizers.

As more stadiums and event organizers explore blockchain technologies, these advancements signal the potential for broader adoption of the technology. Blockchain technologies can enable secure, trackable ticketing processes and the potential to add further value through digital content.

The identity effectiveness framework

Figure 1

The identity effectiveness framework

Relative importance of specific aspects of identity verification processes in the real estate and title, automotive, FinTech and eCommerce industries Real Estate/Title Automotive FinTech Retail College and University Events/Public Sports/Concert Stadiums Fraud detection Postal address verification Email verification KYC compliance regulations Photo ID bar code verification Passport scanning Criminal screening NIST certified facial biometrics PAD level liveness detection OCR document comparison Fraud and risk scoring Global watchlist data screening Proxy detection and IP address reputation scoring OFAC, sanctions, PEP and criminal screening Email validation and verification of email digital footprints Bot, Tor, emulator and GPS spoofing detections Adverse media monitoring Phone carrier lookup Device ID fingerprinting Account onboarding Postal address verification Email verification KYC compliance regulations Photo ID bar code verification Passport scanning Criminal screening NIST certified facial biometrics PAD level liveness detection OCR document comparison Fraud and risk scoring Global watchlist data screening Proxy detection and IP address reputation scoring OFAC, sanctions, PEP and criminal screening Email validation and verification of email digital footprints Bot, Tor, emulator and GPS spoofing detections Adverse media monitoring Phone carrier lookup Device ID fingerprinting ID validation: Age verification Photo ID bar code verification Passport scanning

