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Credit as a Feature – July 2026

Credit is shedding its identity as a standalone product and becoming a feature that travels with the transaction—before, during or after a purchase. This installment of The Future of AI Credit, a collaboration with Thredd, shows how AI is making context-aware, transaction-level credit operationally real.

PDF | Inside the July 2026 Report

The Practical AI Opportunity: Why SMBs Want Guidance Before Automation

Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly moved from experimental technology to business necessity. Yet for many small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), the most valuable AI applications are not futuristic autonomous agents or complex automation tools. Instead, they are practical solutions that help owners manage expenses, improve cash flow visibility, create budgets and make better financial decisions. […]

HTML | Inside the June 2026 Report

Defending the Member: How Credit Unions Are Responding to a New Fraud Landscape

Fraud is entering a new phase of complexity for credit unions (CUs), driven by the rapid expansion of digital channels, increasingly sophisticated attack methods and the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) by bad actors. What was once a contained risk is now a persistent, systemwide threat affecting every stage of the member journey. Attackers […]

HTML | Inside the May 2026 Report

The 50 Million Consumer Migration: The Data Behind Retail’s Shift Toward AI Discovery

Consider Maya, a 36-year-old marketing manager in Chicago who once treated every major purchase like a browser endurance test. She would start by opening Google, Amazon, review sites and several retailer tabs. Now she begins with a prompt for an AI tool. For a recent purchase of a carry-on travel bag, she asked for a […]

HTML | Inside the August 2026 Report

Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Playbook – August 2026

Based on surveys of 5,241 consumers and 1,185 merchants, a new report from PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa Acceptance Solutions shows how payment choice, mobile use and AI are changing where Americans shop. The data also reveals why merchants need to make checkout easier and support the payment methods customers already prefer.

PDF | Inside the August 2026 Report

Also in AI News

OpenAI Astra

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI Halts New Model Rollout Due to Security Worries

Investments

Harvey Targets $15.5 Billion Valuation as Revenue Surges Past $350 Million

Etsy’s ‘Algotorial Curation’ Blends Human Touch With AI Smarts

Artificial Intelligence

AI Is Bringing Retailers Their Best Customers but Not Closing the Sale

Earnings

Airbnb Says AI Is Driving Faster Growth, Higher Bookings and Better Margins

EU, AI Regulation, AI Act

Artificial Intelligence

EU, California Converge on AI Transparency Rules, Shifting Focus to Enterprise Governance

Retail

Retailers Steer AI Traffic Back to Own Checkouts

More in AI Research

Navigating Financial Uncertainty: Whose Advice Do Americans Trust?

As economic uncertainty intensifies, consumers are grappling with a range of financial challenges, from inflation to stagnant incomes. In response, many are seeking financial advice and planning tools to navigate these turbulent times. Americans are turning to various sources for this guidance. Some are typical, such as traditional financial institutions (FIs), and some are novel, […]

HTML | Inside the September 2024 Report

At Your Service: Generative AI Arrives in Travel and Hospitality

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) can be an enormous boon to the travel and hospitality industries, particularly in areas like customer relations, schedule planning and back-end bookkeeping. Customer-facing roles show the most promise, with generative AI systems working to address traveler complaints or assist in tasks such as booking flights and accommodations. However, it is easy […]

HTML | Inside the September 2024 Report

Global Digital Shopping Index: Agentic Commerce Deep Dive – July 2026

PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa Acceptance Solutions surveyed 5,241 consumers, 1,185 merchants and 150 acquirers across the U.S., Brazil and the UAE. The data shows AI agents are already changing how people shop, but trust at checkout remains the real hurdle.

PDF | Inside the July 2026 Report