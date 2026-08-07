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Credit as a Feature – July 2026
Credit is shedding its identity as a standalone product and becoming a feature that travels with the transaction—before, during or after a purchase. This installment of The Future of AI Credit, a collaboration with Thredd, shows how AI is making context-aware, transaction-level credit operationally real.
The Practical AI Opportunity: Why SMBs Want Guidance Before Automation
Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly moved from experimental technology to business necessity. Yet for many small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), the most valuable AI applications are not futuristic autonomous agents or complex automation tools. Instead, they are practical solutions that help owners manage expenses, improve cash flow visibility, create budgets and make better financial decisions. […]
Defending the Member: How Credit Unions Are Responding to a New Fraud Landscape
Fraud is entering a new phase of complexity for credit unions (CUs), driven by the rapid expansion of digital channels, increasingly sophisticated attack methods and the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) by bad actors. What was once a contained risk is now a persistent, systemwide threat affecting every stage of the member journey. Attackers […]
The 50 Million Consumer Migration: The Data Behind Retail’s Shift Toward AI Discovery
Consider Maya, a 36-year-old marketing manager in Chicago who once treated every major purchase like a browser endurance test. She would start by opening Google, Amazon, review sites and several retailer tabs. Now she begins with a prompt for an AI tool. For a recent purchase of a carry-on travel bag, she asked for a […]
Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Playbook – August 2026
Based on surveys of 5,241 consumers and 1,185 merchants, a new report from PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa Acceptance Solutions shows how payment choice, mobile use and AI are changing where Americans shop. The data also reveals why merchants need to make checkout easier and support the payment methods customers already prefer.
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Navigating Financial Uncertainty: Whose Advice Do Americans Trust?
As economic uncertainty intensifies, consumers are grappling with a range of financial challenges, from inflation to stagnant incomes. In response, many are seeking financial advice and planning tools to navigate these turbulent times. Americans are turning to various sources for this guidance. Some are typical, such as traditional financial institutions (FIs), and some are novel, […]
At Your Service: Generative AI Arrives in Travel and Hospitality
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) can be an enormous boon to the travel and hospitality industries, particularly in areas like customer relations, schedule planning and back-end bookkeeping. Customer-facing roles show the most promise, with generative AI systems working to address traveler complaints or assist in tasks such as booking flights and accommodations. However, it is easy […]
Global Digital Shopping Index: Agentic Commerce Deep Dive – July 2026
PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa Acceptance Solutions surveyed 5,241 consumers, 1,185 merchants and 150 acquirers across the U.S., Brazil and the UAE. The data shows AI agents are already changing how people shop, but trust at checkout remains the real hurdle.