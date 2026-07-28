Millennials Put AI to Work: How a Generation Is Changing Product Discovery and Commerce

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

Get Unlimited Access Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.

Millennials have always sat in a useful middle lane for technology adoption. They remember the world before smartphones became the center of daily life, but they also helped make mobile commerce, digital payments and app-based shopping feel normal. Now they’re doing something similar with artificial intelligence.

For banks, retailers, payment providers and platforms, that makes the generational cohort, now aged 30–45, a critical group to watch. They’re not trying gen AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude just because their rapidly evolving iterations are a novelty. Instead, many are using it to research products, compare options and make shopping decisions. That shift could change where commerce begins, which brands get discovered and how payments enter the buying process.

“The Millennial Consumer: How They Shop, Bank, Pay and Adopt Technology” is a PYMNTS Intelligence report publishing in installments. It profiles U.S. consumers born roughly between 1981 and 1996 using proprietary PYMNTS Intelligence surveys, including some collected regularly since 2020. The report is designed for payments and financial services professionals and covers financial wellbeing, work and employment, income and savings, shopping behavior, payments, technology and AI adoption, and millennial small business ownership.

This installment focuses on technology and AI adoption for personal use outside the workplace. The findings show that millennials are using AI as part of the shopping journey and, in many cases, are open to letting AI take a larger role in purchases.

Millennials Are Ready for AI Shopping Agents

Roughly half of millennials (49% to 51%) are very or extremely interested in using an AI agent that could research products, compare prices and complete transactions. Another 26% are somewhat interested. Only about one-quarter are slightly interested or not interested at all.

That level of interest is significant because it points beyond simple search assistance. Millennials aren’t only asking AI to summarize options or answer questions. Many are open to AI acting more like a shopping assistant that can help decide what to buy and where to buy it.

Competing for the AI Retail Journey

For retailers and payments companies, that mindset and behavior change the competitive map. The traditional shopping path started with a consumer seeing an ad, searching online, visiting a store or opening a marketplace. AI compresses parts of that journey. A shopper can ask for the best laptop, baby stroller, running shoe or savings account and receive a short list without scrolling through dozens of pages.

That doesn’t mean millennials are ready to hand over every purchase. Trust, price, control and privacy still matter. But the report shows that the doorway is open. If half of a major consumer generation is already very or extremely interested in agentic shopping, merchants and financial providers need to think about how their products appear inside AI-guided decisions.

AI is changing how millennials discover products.

The same shift shows up in product discovery. Dedicated AI apps now sit alongside traditional search in the millennial discovery mix. In recent product discovery sessions, 44% to 48% of millennials who used a digital tool did so with a dedicated AI app or site, such as ChatGPT, Claude or Perplexity. Thirty-two percent used a mobile phone’s built-in assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant or Bixby. About 29% to 32% did a regular search without AI features, and 29% to 30% clicked or read an AI-generated search summary.

Traditional search hasn’t disappeared, but it now shares the front door with AI. Google still has reach. Marketplaces still have influence. Social platforms still shape discovery. But millennials are adding a new layer of decision support before the merchant sees them.

Among millennials who used gen AI for product discovery in the past year, 40% to 42% say it fully or mostly replaced their old research method. Another 33% to 37% say gen AI lightly or mostly complemented their previous process. About 23% to 25% used gen AI and their old method equally.

That’s one of the clearest signs that AI is moving from experiment to habit. A tool that fully or mostly replaces an old behavior is no longer an add-on. It has become a part of how the consumer thinks, compares and chooses.

AI Is Changing the Rules of Discovery

For merchants, that raises a practical problem. Search optimization has long been about appearing in the places shoppers look. AI changes what it means to be visible. A brand may need product data, pricing, reviews, availability and policies to be easy for AI systems to understand and compare. A weak product description or confusing return policy may not just hurt conversion. It may keep the product out of the recommendation set altogether.

For banks and payment providers, AI-assisted commerce also changes the timing for their influence. Payment options, rewards, installments and instant offers may need to appear earlier in the shopping journey. If an AI tool is helping a consumer compare three products, the winning option may depend not only on price, but also on delivery speed, rewards, financing terms, ease of returns and trusted payment methods.

Millennials are becoming more comfortable with AI.

The report also shows that millennials are building broader AI habits. By April 2026, 15% of millennials were in the high tier of AI strategy maturity and 39% were considered mainstream. That means about five in 10 millennials (54%) show a defined level of AI engagement based on familiarity, frequency of use and confidence in AI outputs.

That points to millennials as having enough comfort to test new technology when it saves time, money or effort. This is especially relevant because many millennials remain financially pressured. AI tools that help compare prices, find deals, plan purchases or reduce decision fatigue may appeal because they solve a real household problem.

For payments, banking and commerce leaders, the next fight for millennial spending may start before the cart, before the checkout page and before the wallet opens. It may start when the consumer asks an AI tool what to buy.

Read More

PYMNTS Intelligence is the leading provider of information on the consumer trends driving innovation in consumer finance, digital payments and financial inclusion. To stay up to date, subscribe to our newsletters and read our in-depth reports.