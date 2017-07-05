PYMNTS Partnerships

Own the Conversation.
Drive Demand.
Own the Conversation to become the category leader. Drive Demand to turn that authority into pipeline. Choose your goal — we make it turnkey.
Be Known. Be Found. Or Do Both.
What are your business goals?
Own the Conversation
Build authority. Become the category leader — the brand and the voice the market associates with the topic that matters.Learn more about market authority programs →
Drive Demand
Build pipeline. Turn that authority into qualified leads, measurable engagement and ROI you can take to the board.Learn more about demand gen programs →
Whether you want to be known or to be found, you bring the brand and we make the program turnkey.Turnkey, both ways.
Drive Demand · Be Found
Turn the conversation into qualified pipeline.
Same authority, now wired for leads. Get to market fast with research as the draw, then activate it through events and custom data that capture demand.
Gated Trendscapes
Co-branded benchmark research, gated to capture leads. The fastest way to market with PYMNTS data — your brand on the cover, your pipeline filling.
- Qualified leads guaranteed
- Gated downloads + campaigns
- 3-, 6- and 12-month packages
- Live in weeks, not months
Research gets you to market; events and custom data turn the audience into pipeline. All turnkey.
Trendscapes are the topics shaping the future.
Conversations for brands to claim.
The Prompt Economy
Agentic Commerce
The American Paycheck
Fraud Economy
Banking 3.0
B2B Payments
How the World Shops
Main Street Economy
Digital Assets & New Rails
How Money Moves
The Frontier
The Prompt Economy.™
Our dedicated AI franchise. Because everything happens at the Prompt.
A dedicated channel
Own the Conversation. Drive Demand. Or Both.
Where we shine
Why Partner With PYMNTS
The audience behind every program
Whether you want to be known or to be found, this is the reach it travels on — the people who set strategy in payments, commerce and the AI economy.
Own the Conversation. Drive Demand.
Tell us whether you want to be known or to be found. We design the program, run the research, produce the content, host the room and deliver the results — you bring the brand and the point of view.
Research Foundation
Why partners choose PYMNTS.
Expert Research Team
Proprietary Panels
Dual-Channel Distribution
LLM Authority
Current and past Trendscapes sponsors
Results in one quarter
One Client. Big Outcomes.
For a leading publicly traded payments company, a PYMNTS Intelligence Trendscapes-led partnership delivered measurable reach, engagement and demand generation across content, news and events — over a 90-day campaign.
Get Started
Start a Conversation.