PYMNTS Partnerships

Own the Conversation.
Drive Demand.

Own the Conversation to become the category leader. Drive Demand to turn that authority into pipeline. Choose your goal — we make it turnkey.

Industries
Consumer Enterprise Middle Market Small Business Payments AI Economy Retail Banking Credit Crypto Commerce Technology Regulation

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    Be Known. Be Found. Or Do Both.

    What are your business goals?

    Turnkey, both ways.Whether you want to be known or to be found, you bring the brand and we make the program turnkey.

    Own the Conversation · Be Known

    Build the authority the market associates with you.

    Put your point of view into the market and let PYMNTS amplify it. These are the ways to be known — from lending your name to a series, to owning an entire category outright.

    Sponsor a series

    Attach your brand to a running PYMNTS Studio franchise — podcasts and video the market already follows.

    Own an interview series

    Participate in an exclusive interview series, or work with us to create your own.

    Own a category (BYOA)

    Bring Your Own Authority: we build a named category around you through proprietary research or Special Trendscapes Franchises.

    Light touch to deep ownership — all of it built to make you the name the market knows.

    Drive Demand · Be Found

    Turn the conversation into qualified pipeline.

    Same authority, now wired for leads. Get to market fast with research as the draw, then activate it through events and custom data that capture demand.

    The Fast Lane

    Gated Trendscapes

    Co-branded benchmark research, gated to capture leads. The fastest way to market with PYMNTS data — your brand on the cover, your pipeline filling.

    • Qualified leads guaranteed
    • Gated downloads + campaigns
    • 3-, 6- and 12-month packages
    • Live in weeks, not months
    Learn about Trendscapes

    PYMNTS On Air

    Convene a virtual panel around your theme, built on Trendscapes research.
    Virtual panel · Lead gen

    WRKSHPS & in-person events

    Interactive web seminars and invitation-only convenings — higher engagement, qualified pipeline.
    Events · Decision-maker audience

    Custom demand research

    Add your own questions to live benchmarks and capture the leads your tailored data attracts.
    Custom modules · Lead capture

    Research gets you to market; events and custom data turn the audience into pipeline. All turnkey.

    Trendscapes are the topics shaping the future.
    Conversations for brands to claim.

    01 Available

    The Prompt Economy

    Studies include
    Consumer AI Adoption Enterprise AI Transformation
    02 Available

    Agentic Commerce

    Studies include
    Agentic Payments Merchant AI Agentic Consumer Credit
    03 Available

    The American Paycheck

    Studies include
    Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumer Confidence Transactional Payroll
    04 Available

    Fraud Economy

    Studies include
    Fraud & Identity Account Takeover Authentication Disputes
    05 Available

    Banking 3.0

    Studies include
    Embedded Finance — Consumer Embedded Finance — SMB Bank Innovation Readiness
    06 Available

    B2B Payments

    Studies include
    Emerging Middle Market Working Capital Efficiency The Certainty Index
    07 Available

    How the World Shops

    Studies include
    Shop & Pay Big Retail Consumer Credit Digital Wallet Adoption
    08 Available

    Main Street Economy

    Studies include
    SMB Growth Monitor Main Street Health Index
    09 Available

    Digital Assets & New Rails

    Studies include
    Digital Assets Index Stablecoin Adoption
    10 Available

    How Money Moves

    Studies include
    Instant Payments Real-Time Payment Index Cross-Border Payments

    The Frontier

    The Prompt Economy.™

    Our dedicated AI franchise. Because everything happens at the Prompt.

    A dedicated channel

    The standalone PYMNTS franchise for the AI economy — its own research, its own voice, its own convenings and its own audience.

    Own the Conversation. Drive Demand. Or Both.

    Brand a Trendscape, Sponsor At the Prompt, convene an AI panel, commission agentic-commerce research, or own the AI category in your space.

    Where we shine

    Having and building the most comprehensive data set and insights on the agentic economy.

    Why Partner With PYMNTS

    The audience behind every program

    Whether you want to be known or to be found, this is the reach it travels on — the people who set strategy in payments, commerce and the AI economy.

    675K
    Average pageviews per day
    7M
    Subscriber inboxes reached monthly
    65%
    VP / C-suite audience
    2B+
    Datapoints benchmarked since 2020

    Own the Conversation. Drive Demand.

    Tell us whether you want to be known or to be found. We design the program, run the research, produce the content, host the room and deliver the results — you bring the brand and the point of view.

    Research Foundation

    Why partners choose PYMNTS.

    Expert Research Team

    Ph.D. economists, survey design specialists and social scientists. Industry experts provide contextual nuance across every benchmark series.

    Proprietary Panels

    Up to 15,000 respondents across 11 countries. Consumer and enterprise panels built for benchmark-level precision, not commodity polling.

    Dual-Channel Distribution

    PYMNTS’ owned distribution network, combined with full co-branding and licensing rights, gives sponsors the power of two distribution engines working simultaneously.

    LLM Authority

    Put your brand where business buyers now turn for answers. 30% share of voice across ChatGPT and Claude — compared to just 2% for comparable media outlets. Source: Semrush

    Current and past Trendscapes sponsors

    Visa
    Adobe
    Splitit
    Citi
    Fiserv
    Intellicheck
    LendingClub
    Banyan
    CareCredit
    Ingo Payments

    Results in one quarter

    One Client. Big Outcomes.

    For a leading publicly traded payments company, a PYMNTS Intelligence Trendscapes-led partnership delivered measurable reach, engagement and demand generation across content, news and events — over a 90-day campaign.

    4.2M
    Brand impressions generated
    270K
    Content views
    576K+
    Breaking news and brand mention page views
    426
    Webinar registrations
    200+
    Trendscape downloads

    Get Started

    Start a Conversation.

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