PYMNTS Intelligence is an independent research arm of PYMNTS.com, conducting original, quantitative analysis of artificial intelligence, commerce, payments, financial services and consumer behavior. Our work is designed to identify structural trends, behavioral shifts and economic realities shaping how people and businesses transact. PYMNTS Intelligence produces primary research, or data that is collected, analyzed and interpreted by our data analytics and research teams rather than repackaged from third-party sources or vendor-provided materials.

Although PYMNTS Intelligence research is supported through external funding, it is not commissioned to promote specific products, companies or commercial outcomes.

PYMNTS Intelligence does not produce promotional content, advertorial research or vendor-directed analysis.

PYMNTS retains full editorial and analytical authority over all outputs.

Partners may provide funding, but they do not:

Organizations fund research to gain access to insights and data. This model:

If data contradicts prevailing views, the contradiction is reported.

PYMNTS Intelligence publishes findings regardless of whether they align with:

Why Our Research Matters

Because of its independence and rigor, PYMNTS Intelligence research is used by:

Enterprises and financial institutions

Policymakers and regulators

Investors and strategists

Academics and analysts

It is cited as a source of original data and insight, not sponsored or promotional content.