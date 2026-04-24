Original, quantitative analysis of payments, commerce and consumer behavior — designed to identify structural trends before the market does.
PYMNTS Intelligence is an independent research arm of PYMNTS.com, conducting original, quantitative analysis of artificial intelligence, commerce, payments, financial services and consumer behavior. Our work is designed to identify structural trends, behavioral shifts and economic realities shaping how people and businesses transact.
PYMNTS Intelligence produces primary research, or data that is collected, analyzed and interpreted by our data analytics and research teams rather than repackaged from third-party sources or vendor-provided materials.
PYMNTS Intelligence does not produce promotional content, advertorial research or vendor-directed analysis.
Although PYMNTS Intelligence research is supported through external funding, it is not commissioned to promote specific products, companies or commercial outcomes.
All PYMNTS Intelligence research is:
Partners may provide funding, but they do not:
PYMNTS retains full editorial and analytical authority over all outputs.
PYMNTS Intelligence applies standards aligned with:
Core principles include:
PYMNTS research teams include economists, data scientists, and quantitative researchers.
PYMNTS Intelligence operates on a research patronage model.
Organizations fund research to gain access to insights and data. This model:
Funding provides access, not control.
PYMNTS Intelligence publishes findings regardless of whether they align with:
If data contradicts prevailing views, the contradiction is reported.
This commitment underpins PYMNTS Intelligence’s role as a trusted, independent research authority.
Because of its independence and rigor, PYMNTS Intelligence research is used by:
It is cited as a source of original data and insight, not sponsored or promotional content.
PYMNTS Intelligence research is independently designed, fielded, analyzed and written by PYMNTS Intelligence with real-world data collected through rigorous survey sampling methods. Research partners provide funding support but exercise no control over methodology, data collection, findings or conclusions.
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what's new and what's next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world's leading publicly traded and privately held firms.